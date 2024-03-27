‘I’ll Die on the Court’: LeBron James Opens Up on Guarding Kawhi Leonard at the Age of 39

In a recent conversation on the Mind the Game podcast with ex-NBA guard JJ Redick, Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James expressed his dedication to basketball but also acknowledged his constraints due to his advancing age of 39.

The discussion revolved around the Lakers' 116-112 victory against the Los Angeles Clippers last month, wherein LeBron was juggled with the responsibility of guarding Kawhi Leonard.

LeBron recalled how he overruled head coach Darvin Ham's direction to switch defenses on Leonard, believing that personally covering Kawhi would be the most advantageous approach for the team.

Redick followed up with an inquiry about LeBron's capacity to consistently confront top-tier players, responding to which, James reflected:

"Can I do it every night? I don't wanna say I can do it for a whole game. I mean, I'll take the challenge for sure, but I'm a competitor, I was born that way, I was taught that way. I'll f--king, I'll die on the court because I just love it so much. Am I being realistic? I gotta pick my spots. Definitely gotta pick my spots.”

Even at 39 and wrapping up his 21st NBA season, LeBron is counted among the league's top players, owing to his athletic fitness, mastery of skills, and a deep understanding of the sport.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Preview, Streaming Details, Injury Reports and More

LeBron James' Strategic Rest and Team Approach Driving Lakers' Playoff Push

This season, he received his 20th All-Star title. Despite the Lakers' strategic efforts to rest him, he has still participated in 62 out of their 72 matches, averaging 25.4 points, 8.1 assists, and 7.2 rebounds per game.

The four-time NBA champion, NBA Finals MVP, and NBA MVP is treading on unknown territory with his continuous productive performance at almost 40 years old is defendable that his ability to pace himself and allow team members like Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, and D'Angelo Russell to play more prominent roles contributes significantly to his current effectiveness.

This strategy is likely aimed at preserving James's health and enthusiasm for the playoffs, mirroring last season's approach when L.A. transitioned from the play-in tournament to the Western Conference Finals.

At present, the Lakers rank ninth in the Western Conference with a score of 40-32, lagging two games behind the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns for seventh place, and three games behind the Dallas Mavericks for sixth.

Moving up to sixth place would be advantageous as it would shield the Lakers from the play-in. However, considering only ten regular games are remaining, James will probably need to gear up for an extended trek if he and the Lakers aspire to progress further and vie for the title.

ALSO READ: LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Preview, Streaming Details, Injury Reports and More