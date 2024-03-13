Shaquille O'Neal Reveals What He Said to Taylor Swift During Their First-Ever Meeting at Super Bowl
Shaquille O'Neal recently recalled his encounter with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LVIII. The Lakers veteran shared the same in an interview.
Before the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal said he hoped to sit near pop icon, Taylor Swift in the front row during an interview with TMZ Sports. He also gave a shoutout to the Cruel Summer singer and said, "Hey, Taylor! Love you!"
Now, a month later, Shaquille O'Neal spoke to People Magazine about meeting Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl LVIII. O'Neal acknowledged Swift's behavior and also shared how he met the 14-time Grammy Award winner's mom and dad. Shaq further mentioned that he understands that famous people are busy. So he kept their talk short since Swift was at the Super Bowl LVIII to support her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs star, Travis Kelce.
"I don't want to be the one that's like la la la la," O'Neil laughed. He added, "So it was very, very short, but she was very nice."
Shaquille O'Neal and Jamie Salter gifted Taylor Swit an NFL-themed Judith Leiber bag
Shaquille O'Neal and the CEO of Authentic Brands Group, Jamie Salter presented Taylor Swift with an NFL-themed Judith Leiber bag. The crystal football purse, customized with Travis Kelce's number 87, costs $4,495. Swift, wearing all black with red Chiefs accents to support her boyfriend's team, gracefully wore the bag on a delicate shoulder chain. The unique bag was put on the Judith Leiber website in colors for both the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers before the Super Bowl.
Shaquille O’Neal supports Travis Kelce’s romance with Taylor Swift
In November 2023, Shaquille O'Neal dropped tips about dating throughout a one-on-one chat with PEOPLE magazine. During the interview, the former NBA champion extended his good wishes to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Shaquille commented, "They appear pleased jointly. I want them nothing but happiness, and I hope their romance keeps blossoming."
Additionally, O'Neal's best recommendation for Swift and Kelce regarding their relationship is to prioritize discretion and avoid oversharing details with outsiders.