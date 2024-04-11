'She Clearly Don’t Watch the Games': Rachel Nichols Faces Backlash From Warriors Fans After 'Free Throw' Statement

Rachel Nichols is considered as one of the top analysts in the NBA. However, a recent statement of her didn't go down well with the Golden State Warriors fanbase.

By Anshumaan Singh
Published on Apr 11, 2024  |  11:17 AM IST |  8.2K
Twitter
Rachel Nichols

Rachel Nichols is regarded as one of the top TV personalities when it comes to the NBA. However, her recent comments about Golden State Warriors depending upon free throws to win their games have made their fans upset with her.

Nichols was on an episode of ‘Undisputed’ alongside Skip Bayless and Keyshawn Johnson when she made that statement.

Rachel Nichols

What did Rachel Nichols say?

Nichols was discussing a potential Warriors vs Lakers matchup in the NBA play-in tournament when she stated: "One thing that worries me about the Warriors, for them in terms of what the future would look like and maybe in that do-or-die play-in game if it happens, is we look at that Boston-Milwaukee game last night, right? Two free throws for the entire game and none for Boston. The Warriors are a team that depends on their free throws."

ALSO READ: Is Jayda Curry Related to Steph Curry? All You Need to Know


How did the fans react?




Did Nichols make the right claim?

The 50-year-old analyst was way off the mark with her statement about the Warriors depending on free throws to win the games. The Golden State Warriors currently ranked 27th in free throw attempts per game. There are so many other players in the league who get more free throws than the likes of Stephen Curry.

There have been multiple incidents in recent games where received no call even after being bumped by opposition players on the court.

Rachel Nichols

Nichols rectified her statement after backlash


Rachel Nichols clarified her comments after they went viral, and the Golden State Warriors fan base took offense. In response to a post on X, Nichols stated that she should not have used the word "depends" because it was not relevant to her argument.

ALSO READ: Steph Curry and Klay Thompson vs Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu In Works for All-Star Weekend Next Year: Report

