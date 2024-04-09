Is Jayda Curry Related to Steph Curry? All You Need to Know

Jayda Curry and Steph Curry create confusion among fans as they think that both of them are related to reach other. However, that's not the case. Let's know about it more in the article.

By Anshumaan Singh
Published on Apr 09, 2024  |  10:43 AM IST |  7.9K
Twitter
Steph Curry and Jayda Curry

When you are a superstar of the game, anyone with a similar name will catch the eyes of the fans straight away and that’s the same thing that happened between Steph Curry and Jayda Curry.

The fans have been asking for a while if Steph and Jayda Curry are related to each other in any capacity or not since both share the same surname and play the game of basketball. However, to their disappointment, the answer to the question is a big no as they are not related in any way to each other.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Jayda Curry

Related Stories

Steph Curry Pulls Off Outrageous ‘Solar Eclipse’ Trick Shot in Warriors Warmup - Video
sports
Steph Curry Pulls Off Outrageous ‘Solar Eclipse’ Trick Shot in Warriors Warmup - Video
NBA Fans React To Bronny James Being Told He Has Caliber Of NBA Defender
sports
NBA Fans React To Bronny James Being Told He Has Caliber Of NBA Defender

While Jayda Curry is from California, Steph Curry is from Ohio. In addition, Steph is mixed-race African-American and white-American, whereas Jayda is pure-blooded African-American.

ALSO READ: Watch: Steph Curry Pulls Off Outrageous ‘Solar Eclipse’ Trick Shot In Warriors Warmup


Who is Jayda Curry?

Jayda Curry is a college basketball player who plays for the Louisville Cardinals in the NCAA Women's Division. Jayda, like Steph, wears number 30 for her team and is very talented. Before Louisville Cardinals, Jayda played for the California Golden Bears and that’s where she made her name.

The youngster has already won multiple awards as a college player and the 19-year-old led Centennial High School to their first Southern California regional championship. Jayda was the star performer in the finals as she notched up a double-double against Mater Dei High School. She scored 27 points and collected 11 rebounds. She was an outstanding player during her four years in high school.


Jayda Curry accolades

Jayda has won numerous honors, including 2020 Press Enterprise Player of the Year, 2020 Riverside Player of the Year, MaxPreps California Player of the Year, and Ms. Basketball State Player of the Year.

It makes sense that fans would believe Steph and Jayda Curry are related given the similarities.

ALSO READ: Stephen Curry Trolls Rockets by Recreating THIS Scene from The Warriors Movie Before Celebrating Foul Call

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Anshumaan Singh

I am a sports enthusiast who can't imagine being in any other industry. I'm a Delhi-based sports

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles