Is Jayda Curry Related to Steph Curry? All You Need to Know

When you are a superstar of the game, anyone with a similar name will catch the eyes of the fans straight away and that’s the same thing that happened between Steph Curry and Jayda Curry.

The fans have been asking for a while if Steph and Jayda Curry are related to each other in any capacity or not since both share the same surname and play the game of basketball. However, to their disappointment, the answer to the question is a big no as they are not related in any way to each other.

While Jayda Curry is from California, Steph Curry is from Ohio. In addition, Steph is mixed-race African-American and white-American, whereas Jayda is pure-blooded African-American.

Who is Jayda Curry?

Jayda Curry is a college basketball player who plays for the Louisville Cardinals in the NCAA Women's Division. Jayda, like Steph, wears number 30 for her team and is very talented. Before Louisville Cardinals, Jayda played for the California Golden Bears and that’s where she made her name.

The youngster has already won multiple awards as a college player and the 19-year-old led Centennial High School to their first Southern California regional championship. Jayda was the star performer in the finals as she notched up a double-double against Mater Dei High School. She scored 27 points and collected 11 rebounds. She was an outstanding player during her four years in high school.

Jayda Curry accolades

Jayda has won numerous honors, including 2020 Press Enterprise Player of the Year, 2020 Riverside Player of the Year, MaxPreps California Player of the Year, and Ms. Basketball State Player of the Year.

It makes sense that fans would believe Steph and Jayda Curry are related given the similarities.

