She Decided to Become a P**nstar’: Andrew Tate Calls Out Mia Khalifa on Her Hypocrisy Over Adult Film Career

Former British-American kickboxer Andrew Tate who has had his share of controversies in the last 2 years, isn’t in a mood to mend his ways. The 36-year-old kickboxer has now commented on former pornstar Mia Khalifa, calling her a “hypocrite”.

Andrew Tate attacked Mia Khalifa for choosing to do porn at the start of her career, and then after six years, blaming her manager for tricking her into the flesh trade.

Tate said that he sees a hypocritical frame of society. He complained that women who are perpetual victims, feel that everything a man does to them, wasn't their fault, and every single decision they make was a man's fault.

Referring to Mia Khalifa, Tate said that her stance on pornography now, after spending 6 years in the same industry was “hypocritical. “Five years ago they had a s*x with a man, which they now regret, and they say they are victims who should be protected and believed in all regards,” Tate said.

Andrew Tate continues to call out Mia Khalifa

Tate then sharpened the attack on Mia Khalifa, saying that if she thinks that her manager tricked her into this job, she claims, then women like her should then listen to their fathers.

Andrew said, “Look at Mia Khalifa. She regrets doing porn. She starts doing a video saying my manager tricked me (laughs). If your manager can trick you into having s*x with 3 other men for hundreds of millions of dollars over a period of six years, then you should listen to your dad, but at the same time you think you are too smart to listen to your father.”

He said that if a woman can't be trusted to make her own decisions in life, then she should be listening to her father. Tate reiterated that the whole thing is a joke and all of this is done for a purpose to deliberately attack masculinity.

About Andrew Tate and his controversies

This wasn’t Tate’s first attack on a woman's personality. The Tate brothers, including his brother Tristan Tate, have their share of controversies with women, which includes serious charges of rape allegations against them in Romania, which even led to their arrest for six months in 2022.

Andrew Tate had also taken a jibe against climate activist Greta Thunberg saying that he has 33 cars and he would be ready to send her “respective enormous emissions”. “Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective emissions,” Tate said.

