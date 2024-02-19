Andrew Tate Reveals Why He Declined Fight Against Former UFC Champ Sean Strickland

Controversial British-American kickboxer Andrew Tate who refused an open wrestling challenge from former UFC Champ Sean Strickland, recently spoke about why he didn’t fight Strickland. Strickland, who viewed Tate as a charlatan, had accused the kickboxer of exploiting his fans for financial gains.

While challenging Tate, Strickland had also said that he would beat the controversial kickboxer fair and square inside the ring. However, Tate refused to fight him and now has opened up on his decision.

What did Andrew Tate say about the fight with Sean Strickland?

Andrew Tate dismissed the challenge, citing a “bigger fight” as the reason. However, he didn’t elaborate on his reasons.

Now in a YouTube video, Tate has opened up on the challenge saying that he wasn’t interested in fighting him and he was busy with other things in life, which were equally important just like his in-ring fights. “I don’t know, man. Everyone’s trying to lure me into fighting. Sure, I could spar. I could fight and make anywhere from $10 to $20 million. But it’s not worth my time, even though that’s the kind of money that could be generated. I don’t think they understand. If they really knew the life I live or the things I’ve said, they’d realize I’m already fighting,” he explained.

Tate might be referring to the rape trial against him in Romania, a human trafficking case, and allegations of sexually exploiting women. His brother is also implicated in the rape trial along with him. In December 2022, he was arrested along with his brother and was under house arrest for seven months.

Tate’s rise to fame

Andrew Tate grabbed headlines after the British version of reality TV show Big Brother in 2016, following the release of a video that showed him attacking a woman. The 36-year-old former kickboxer has more than 6.9 million followers on Twitter.

He has also been a kickboxing world champion four times, but it’s social media where he found worldwide fame. Before his arrest in 2022, Tate also got into a feud with climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter. The self-proclaimed “misogynist” claimed to have 33 cars and told Greta that he would send her a list of their “respective enormous emissions”.

