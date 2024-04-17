Shooters shoot: Fans troll boxer Adrian Broner after Coi Leray calls him corny for shooting his shot on Instagram

Adrien Broner (35-4) fired a shot at rap sensation Coi Leray during her Instagram Live on Tuesday (April 16), but it was unsuccessful. The flirty 34-year-old boxer responded to the 26-year-old artist's comments, with an invitation to his next battle. "I'm on your body!" Broner remarked. He went on to say: "Be at my next fight in Miami May 31st at the Hard Rock on me."

Unimpressed by Broner's offer, Leray reprimanded the boxer before halting the livestream. Coi Leray stated, “Trying to bag me on Instagram Live is crazy,” she said. “Like dead a**. Get the f*ck on. Okay. Like, that’s f*ckin’ corny. I’m not interested. The f*ck are we doing here? I’m going. I’m getting the f*ck off of here. Go look at my post. I’m about to post my cover. Bye, ya’ll. I love you.”

Fans say Adrian Broner “already knocked out” before entering the ring

After this video went viral on social media, fans started trolling both Adrian Broner and Coi Leray some calling Leray “corny” while making fun of Adrian Broner as well.

One fan said that Broner has no need to fight in the ring as he is already “knocked out”. The fan wrote, “Broner ain’t even gotten in the ring yet and he’s already been knocked out” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Another fan believed that Coi Leray was “blushing” while splurting fire on Adrian Broner. The fan wrote, “she was literally blushing tho lol”

Another fan lashed out on Broner as, “This is what happens when you chase after women lol”

Another fan wrote, “He should have caught her before she glowed up. She got options now”

Another fan wrote a funny comment saying, “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take”

However, the boxer followed up on his Instagram Story, revealing that not all is as it appears. According to Broner, he simply approached Leray about a date as a publicity tactic for his approaching fight. "Now the whole world know I'm fighting at the Hard Rock in Miami May 1st lol," he stated in an Instagram story. "I'm a marketing genius." Broner will face Blair Cobbs (16-1) on May 31 at the Seminole Hard Rock in Miami.

ALSO READ: WWE Backstage Reaction to Rhea Ripley Injury Revealed; Does Liv Morgan Have Heat Internally?