WWE Backstage Reaction to Rhea Ripley Injury Revealed; Does Liv Morgan Have Heat Internally?

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley has dropped her title and will be out of action for months. The news might be surprising but it is indeed true. Ripley is one of the most celebrated wrestlers in WWE, and the Judgement Day member relishes massive respect from the WWE Universe despite playing heel.

This was perhaps a reason she was allowed to retain the title at WrestleMania 40 against Becky Lynch. But the injury just a night later on Monday Night RAW has curtailed all plans of WWE for Ripley.

Liv Morgan might not have thought that the attack would render Ripley unavailable from WWE for months. Now, all eyes are on Liv Morgan’s future with the company, as she ended up hurting one of WWE's potential assets. It remains to be seen whether she will be kept for other shows or she will be shown the doors.



What is the WWE Backstage Reaction Towards Liv Morgan?

According to the Fightful website, there is no heat on Liv Morgan for the Rhea Ripley injury and it was seen as a freak incident. Heat in wrestling terminology means a negative reaction towards a particular wrestler.

The Rhea Ripley injury is just seen as an accident, and WWE is well aware of the fact that it was indeed an unfortunate event. During the attack, Liv Morgan had shoved Ripley into the wall which led to the injury.

So, as of now, there will be no action taken against Liv Morgan. Instead, that also allows the WWE to further build on this storyline.

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley's Story

Since Rhea Ripley will be out of action for months now, the company could still capitalize on her injury by steering the storyline around her. This might involve Liv Morgan constantly taking her jibes at Ripley in the subsequent episodes of Monday Night RAW.

Morgan and Becky Lynch might take on each other for the Women’s Championship belt with Morgan emerging as the winner. Morgan might get to steal the victory here and when Ripley returns months after she might be headed up against Liv Morgan for WrestleMania 41 perhaps.

That would lead to the building up of a stupendous story where Ripley gets to exact her revenge and once again triumphs as the new WWE Women’s Champion.

