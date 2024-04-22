Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Celebrate Their Anniversary in a Grand Way Amid Viral Controversy

Jonathan Owens, the Chicago Bears safety, and his wife Simone Biles, an American artistic gymnast, celebrated their first wedding anniversary in style. However, the couple is currently embroiled in controversy due to Owens's recent statements.

Owens’ Comments and Simone Biles’s Reaction

Jonathan Owens appeared on a podcast and called himself a ‘catch’ in the relationship. Before they started dating, he confessed that he was unaware of Biles’ legacy as a gymnast. Biles is the most decorated gymnast and an Olympic gold medalist. The internet didn’t hesitate before talking down about Owens following the confession.

The seven-time Olympic medalist said in an interview with TODAY that she did not like why people were talking about her husband like that. Biles had urged the fans to give her family some privacy. Although Biles went through an emotional meltdown when she got to know about Owens’ statement, she defended him in public.

She talked about the breakdown she had since people were talking badly about Owens. She added that the NFL star is the sweetest guy and can do anything for anybody. Biles concluded by saying that the fans can talk about her all they want, but they should stay away from her family.

Jonathan Owens and Biles’ Anniversary Celebration

The athlete couple recently completed a year of their wedding. Biles keeps the fans updated with heartwarming glimpses of their married life. She stepped up her game and shared cute wishes for Owens on their anniversary.

Owens and Biles enjoyed a romantic date night to celebrate the occasion. The latter shared some pictures on her Instagram story. It seems that the two of them intended to do this public display of affection after the recent drama. The couple has spoiled the party for the critics with this romantic gesture.