Simone Biles Claps Back at Husband Jonathan Owens’ Haters Against Criticism Over His Interview

Simone Biles decided to go all out to defend her husband, Jonathan Owen. The NFL star, Jonathan, recently got bashed for a comment he made in an interview. Biles, on the other hand, opened up with a reaction to the criticism her husband is receiving.

Last December, Owens came on a show called The Pivot, where he narrated a story about how Biles drove 45 minutes to reach their first date. As the conversation delved, he jokingly called himself ‘the catch.’ However, the fans didn’t take it in a fun manner and jumped into thrashing him.

Jonathan Owens' Interview Critics

Biles, in her recent interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Copper, revealed that she initially enjoyed the banter. However, the negative backlash eventually took a toll on her emotions. As she said, "I thought it was hilarious at first, and then they hurt my feelings." She expressed her frustration at seeing Owen get judged unfairly.

Not only did Biles share her emotions, but the gymnast also threatened the bullies on the internet. She said, "That really hurt that they were talking about my husband like that because, for me, it's like, talk about me all you want, but don't come for my family. Never." During the interview, she talked about how he is a kind-hearted man who would go out of his way to help others.

Biles Fires Back

While the athlete acknowledges that she can handle criticism, when it comes to her loved ones, she is not ready to hear an ounce. She told Copper, “And then one night, I broke down, and I’m like, ‘Why are you guys talking about my husband like this?” With that, she added, “Like, you don’t know him. You don’t know who he is.”

Later in the interview, she also said,” And if anybody’s met him, they know he’s the sweetest guy and will do anything for anybody.” Even after all the warnings and menaces, the couple took the issue as a miscommunication between the fans and them.

