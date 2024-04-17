Skip Bayless Makes Bold Claim On LeBron James and Lakers Before Their Playoff Game Against Nuggets

The LA Lakers are not favorites for the NBA title this season but that doesn’t mean they are ready to give up yet. The LeBron James-led franchise made it as a seventh seed into the playoffs after beating the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament. After the Lakers won the game, Skip Bayless came up with a very interesting post on X (formerly Twitter) regarding how the purple and gold are better than the Nuggets.

The Lakers will be facing the defending champion Denver Nuggets in their first playoff round. The Nuggets are a well-oiled machine led by their Serbian and Canadian superstar, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray respectively.

What did Bayless say?

Bayless was quick to share his thoughts on X. He wrote: "The Lakers are better than the Nuggets. Now they have an early-round opportunity to PLAY better than the Nuggets ... before LeBron 'runs out of gas.'"

This game is seen as the chance for the Lakers to take revenge for the loss they suffered against the same opponents in the conference finals. However, it is easier said than done as the record doesn't portray a good picture of LeBron James and co.

The Nuggets did a clean sweep over the Lakers in the regular season

This season, the Lakers (47-35) have lost all three of their meetings with the second-seeded Nuggets (57-25). Superstar Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets has dominated the Lakers, averaging 29.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 9.0 assists. Jamal Murray, the point guard, has also played well, averaging 24.7 points and 9.3 assists per game. On Saturday, April 20, in Denver, the teams' best-of-seven playoff series will get underway.

