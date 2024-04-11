Kevin Hart Says, 'Not Good For NBA' About Nikola Jokic's Potential Third MVP Award Win; All You Need to Know

Kevin Hart has given his verdict on Nikola Jokic potentially winning his third MVP award this season. What did the comedian say? Let's find out.

By Anshumaan Singh
Updated on Apr 11, 2024  |  10:53 AM IST |  16.6K
Twitter
Nikola Jokic and Kevin Hart

The 2023–24 regular NBA season is about to end, and the discussion regarding who should win the MVP is heating up.

Nikola Jokic is one of the firm favorites to win this award, but according to Kevin Hart, the Serbian shouldn’t be given the prestigious award again as it won’t be good for the NBA.

Nikola Jokic

What did Hart say?

Hart shared his thoughts during the clash between the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat. Hart was hosting ‘NBA Unplugged’ when he stated: ‘The NBA cannot give the Joker any more MVP’s. It’s not good for the NBA.’ However, the comedian didn’t give any reason for not wanting the Nuggets star to win the award.

Jokic has won the MVP award twice in his career and is expected to win the award for the third time.

ALSO READ: Jokić Brothers – All You Need To Know About Nikola, Strahinja and Nemanja Jokić

 


Who is in the MVP race?

Nikola Jokic is in a race with the likes of Luka Doncic of the Mavericks and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Thunder. All three superstars are having a phenomenal season and are the backbone of their teams.

Jokic has consistently contributed, but there is a discussion regarding other names that should be considered apart from just Jokic. The Serbian is almost averaging a triple-double average with more than 26 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists per game this season.

Doncic, Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander

Doncic, on the other hand, has excelled for the Mavericks, averaging 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game. He has propelled the Mavericks to a playoff spot. Gilgeous-Alexander, who leads the Thunder with averages of 30.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game, has also become a formidable player.

ALSO READ: Why Is Luka Doncic’s Mom Mirjam Poterbin Going Viral? Find Out Details

About The Author
Anshumaan Singh

I am a sports enthusiast who can't imagine being in any other industry. I'm a Delhi-based sports

...

