Stephen Curry Injury Report: Will The Golden State Warriors Star Play Against Knicks Tonight?

Golden State Warriors' young prodigy Steph Curry is raring to take on the New York Knicks on Monday, hot on the heels of being cleared for the game on Saturday, with his name missing from the injury list.

An unfortunate accident saw Curry injuring his ankle while playing a key fourth-quarter drive at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The minor mishap led to him being escorted off the court, and in his absence, the Bulls managed a narrow 125-122 triumph over the Warriors.

Curry's performance in the game was paramount, leading his team brilliantly with an impressive team-high score of 31 points, six rebounds, five assists, and two thefts, showcasing a balanced performance of 12-of-24 shoots, 3-of-10 long-range shots, and 4-of-5 free throws.

Despite his offensive agility, it wasn't exclusively Curry's scoring abilities that saw his team sail through the marquee clash. Instead, his strong defense stood out, playing a major role in bringing them one step closer to victory.

When it mattered the most, he pit against LeBron James, skilfully prying the ball out of the Lakers legend's hands and preventing him from cruising right past. This sturdy defensive move led to the Lakers committing a fateful turnover, ultimately tilting the game scales in favor of the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks Preview

Tonight, the spotlight will shine bright on the prime markets of the NBA. The New York Knicks are preparing for their second face-off of the season with the Golden State Warriors. Their first encounter was a Golden State's victory on the road, 110-99, back on February 29.

The Warriors are now set to host the rematch in Chase Center at 10:10 p.m. EDT. With a backdrop of history, spectators are waiting to see if the Warriors will repeat their previous victory, or if the Knicks will seize their shot at revenge.

Finding themselves in a healthy condition and back on home ground in San Francisco, the Golden State Warriors are striving to improve their play-in standing.

Their recent road trip ended with two victories out of three games. As they play on home turf, they are currently standing at 11th in offensive rating, thanks to Steph Curry's impactful performance.

The team ranks third in three-point attempts per game and eighth in three-point efficiency. Despite being fifth in rim efficiency, their shots taken within a five-foot radius of the hoop are in the 26th percentile.

It's no surprise the Warriors rank 14th in true shooting percentage and third in offensive rebounding percentage with such stats. However, being 22nd in turnover percentage and their difficulty reaching the free-throw line are issues to watch. Nevertheless, the Warriors' high scoring is a testament to their strength, sitting seventh overall.

The Knicks, on the other hand, hope to contain their opponent below 100 points for the sixth consecutive match on Monday.

They have managed to keep opponents from hitting triple digits throughout March. Ranked seventh in defensive rating, this team stands as one of the few that contrasts the high-scoring trend of the 2023-24 season.

Starting with the sixth-best rim defense, their solid capability to force missed shots from various positions is worth noting. Also, the Knicks permit the third lowest free throw attempts every game.

They hold a fourth rank in defensive rebounding percentage and 10th in turnover percentage. As they continue to gain strength in health, the Knicks' strong defense seems set to pose a challenge to many teams.

