Stephen A. Smith is making a strong case for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA) to be the NBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the 2023-2024 season. Following is his rationale behind choosing Shai:

SGA's Oklahoma City Thunder currently hold the number-one seed in the Western Conference. SGA is averaging 30.3 points per game, which places him third in the NBA behind only Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. He has played a high number of games (71 out of 74). SGA has a career-high field goal percentage of 53.9%, including a strong performance on both two-point (58%) and three-point shots (36.5%). He has also led his team to a winning record (3-1) in their head-to-head matchup with 26 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Now, there are other players in the running for MVP, and there will be debate about who deserves the award. And, once Stephen A Smith's view went viral, fans rightfully jumped in to criticize his opinion.

“You can't be the MVP on a losing team,” wrote one fan.

“Luka is the MVP stop this nonsense lol,” wrote another fan.

While one was inclined towards Luka Doncic, another fan pointed out how Nikola Jokic is more deserving than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“Jokic is still the MVP,” read the comment.

“I agree but at the same time, I feel your team should be at least top 3 in your conference minimum to win MVP. Dallas 5th in the West, 7th overall. OKC is 1st in the West and 2nd overall. Hard not to go with Shai,” read the fourth comment.

Advertisement

One more fan backed Jokic and said, “It’s gunna be Jokic and it isn’t really close.”

Another fan supported Luca and Nikola over SGA and wrote a detailed response:

“I don’t want to be that guy man. But at what point is Stephen A. Smith just pushing a race agenda? Because there’s no way you think this guy deserves MVP over Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic. Nitpicking stats that are borderline meaningless to try and make the case doesn’t make it look any better. What did Stephen A think about Westbrook when he won his mvp as a 6 seed? He had Ant and Brunson over Luka too…”

Why Did Stephen A. Smith Take Cause Outrage?

Firstly, Nikola Jokic is a two-time MVP with a well-established reputation for his all-around game, elite passing, and rebounding. Many might feel he deserves strong consideration for a three-peat. Secondly, while SGA's scoring is great, Jokic might still have a statistical edge in areas like assists and rebounds. The debate is about whether scoring or overall impact is more valuable for an MVP. Thirdly, the Oklahoma City Thunder, despite their strong record might not be seen as championship contenders compared to the Denver Nuggets.

Advertisement

No matter who wins, both Jokic and SGA have had fantastic seasons and deserve recognition for their achievements.