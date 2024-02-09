Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show: Usher isn't performing SOLO; HINTS guest appearances

Usher will be the main act at the Super Bowl 2024 Halftime show, but he won't be going solo on February 11. During a press conference hosted by Apple Music on Thursday, Usher dropped a hint that he won't be the only one performing on Sunday. He'll have some company joining him on stage.

Usher hinted that he'll be welcoming guests on the Super Bowl Halftime show

Usher, the R&B singer and Super Bowl Halftime performer, recently had a press conference with Apple Music in Las Vegas. In this conference, Usher shared some exciting news - he won't be performing alone during the Super Bowl Halftime show! Although he confirmed there will be guest appearances, he kept the suspense alive by not revealing who they will be.

"I think I made it easy for myself when I decided to have features on songs that became hit records, so that gave me the greatest point of reference," Usher said, teasing the fans. But when it comes to who he will be welcoming to the stage, there's so much confusion, even for him.

"I have definitely went through a lot of ideas of who I would have share this moment with me and I do feel like the people who are gonna share it deserve just as much recognition for what they do in their careers – whether we have collaborated together or rather they’ve had moments of their own," Usher said, adding further.

Usher has teamed up with various artists throughout his career, including Justin Beiber, Nicki Minaj, Jungkook, Jeezy, Lil Jon, and Alicia Keys. This means there's a possibility that he might invite any of these famous singers to join him on stage. However, we're still waiting for the official confirmation, which should be announced before the Super Bowl.

Usher's plans for his Super Bowl Halftime performance

While revealing the idea of a guest appearance during the Super Bowl Halftime show, Usher revealed he has certain things planned for his Sunday performance. "There’s also two very special things I have woven into this entire performance; things that speak to culture," Usher said, talking about his first special thing.

"Things that speak to quality, my creativity. … This has been an amazing time in my life," Usher explained, revealing his second special thing that he's planned for his Super Bowl Halftime performance. Apart from that, Usher also said that he'll be sharing the behind-the-scenes of his performance. Let's see when the guest appearance list comes out.

