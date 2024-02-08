Every Super Bowl Halftime Performer in NFL history: Usher, Eminem, Coldplay, Rihanna, Beyonce and more

Football fans aren't just excited about the Super Bowl itself. The Super Bowl Halftime Show has its own dedicated fanbase that eagerly awaits it every year.

The Halftime Show brings together the biggest artists who join forces with the NFL to deliver an unforgettable performance.

As the Super Bowl approaches, the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show has become a hot topic of discussion. This year, Usher will be headlining the show, following Rihanna's incredible performance at Super Bowl LVII. Let's take a look at all the past Super Bowl Halftime performances:

What was the first Super Bowl Halftime show like?

The inaugural Super Bowl Halftime show took place on January 15, 1967. In contrast to the recent shows, it was devoid of any commercialization or excess. Rather than a grand concert, it featured two college bands coming together to create iconic American symbols like the Liberty Bell, Jet Packs, and a paddle boat.

The celebration took place in Los Angeles while the city was recovering from the 1965 Watts riots. Back then, some African American communities criticized the Grambling band for performing during the Halftime, given the tense racial atmosphere. However, nowadays, the Grambling band is recognized as a pioneer.

Complete List Of Previous Super Bowl Halftime Performers

The Super Bowl Halftime show have been a part of the Super Bowl since 1967. Things have changed a lot from the first Halftime to the most recent one. With that said, here are all the Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in the history of NFL:

2024: Usher

2023: Rihanna

2022: Eminem, Dr. Dre. Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige

2021: The Weeknd

2020: Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Emme Muniz

2019: Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi

2018: Justin Timberlake, The Tennessee Kids

2017: Lady Gaga

2016: Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars

2015: Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott

2014: Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers

2013: Beyoncé

2012: Madonna

2011: The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash

2010: The Who

2009: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

2008: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

2007: Prince and the Florida A&M marching band

2006: The Rolling Stones

2005: Paul McCartney

2004: Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly and Justin Timberlake

2003: Shania Twain, No Doubt and Sting

2002: U2

2001: Nelly, Aerosmith, 'N'Sync, Mary J. Blige and Britney Spears.

2000: Phil Collins, Enrique Iglesias, Christina Aguilera, an 80-person choir and Toni Braxton.

1999: Gloria Estefan, Stevie Wonder, tap dancer Savion Glover and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy.

1998: Boyz II Men, Queen Latifah, Smokey Robinson, The Temptations and Martha Reeves.

1997: John Goodman, Dan Akroyd, and James Belushi

1996: Diana Ross

1995: Tony Bennett, Arturo Sandoval and Patti LaBelle

1994: Clint Black, Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker and Wynonna & Naomi Judd.

1993: Michael Jackson

1992: Gloria Estefan, Dorothy Hamill and Brian Boitano

1991: New Kids on the Block

1990: Trumpeter Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw and Irma Thomas

1989: Elvis Presto

1988: Chubby Checker, 88 grand pianos, the Rockettes

1987: Mickey Rooney, George Burns, USC marching bands and Grambling State University

1986: “Beat of the Future” with Up with People

1985: Tops In Blue

1984: University of Florida and Florida State marching bands

1983: Los Angeles Super Drill Team

1982: “A Salute to the 60s and Motown” with Up with People

1981: Helen O'Connell and the Southern University marching band

1980: “A Salute to the Big Band Era” with Up with People and the Grambling State University marching band

1979: Ken Hamilton and various Caribbean bands

1978: Tyler Apache Belles and Apache Band by Pete Fountain

1977: Los Angeles Unified All-City band

1976: “200 Years and Just a Baby: A Tribute to America's Bicentennial” with Up with People

1975: Mercer Ellington and the Grambling State University band

1974: University of Texas band

1973: Woody Herman, Andy Williams and University of Michigan marching band

1972: Ella Fitzgerald, Al Hirt, Carol Channing and U.S. Marine Corps Drill Team

1971: Southern Missouri State marching band

1970: Marguerite Piazza, Al Hirt, Lionel Hampton, Doc Severinsen, and the Southern University Marching Band

1969: Florida A&M University band and Miami area high school bands

1968: Grambling State University band

1967: The Three Stooges, University of Arizona and Grambling State University marching bands

When is the Super Bowl 2024 and who will be performing?

The Super Bowl Halftime show is scheduled for February 11, 2024, right after the main game. Usher will be the star of the show, gracing the stage at the NFL's grandest musical extravaganza. As for the timings, the Super Bowl is set to kick off at 6:30, and the Halftime Show will commence around 8 to 8:30.

