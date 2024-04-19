The Rock Has a Message for Jake Paul Ahead of His Fight With Mike Tyson on July 20; Check Out What He Had to Say

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson aka The Final Boss is super active on social media these days. After having an electrifying run in WWE in the last two months, which culminated at WrestleMania 40, The Rock has gone back to his Hollywood career.

But The Great One is keeping his fans updated with all his future endeavors. The Rock in the past few days has teased a rematch with John Cena, The Undertaker, and not to forget his bete noire in WWE, Cody Rhodes.

And now, The Rock has a message for YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul ahead of his iconic clash with legendary boxer Mike Tyson on July 20.

On Friday, The Rock took to his Instagram account, posting a picture with Jake Paul.

He wrote, “Good to finally meet you brother at #WrestleMania..Looking forward to your fight with the GOAT. As we briefly chatted, you wouldn’t want it any other way. Can’t wait to watch.”

Jake Paul was recently spotted at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 6, and that’s where he met The Rock. We don’t know what The Rock meant by his “you wouldn’t want it any other way”, but the fans weren’t happy with his post.

Fans Aren’t Pleased With The Rock’s Post

Since Jake Paul isn’t quite in the good books of the fans, The Rock’s followers on Instagram weren’t pleased with his post. The majority of his followers gave a big thumbs down to this post and said that he should in fact delete it.

One user wrote, “You can still delete this, Rock! Mad respect for you, but L post.” Another said, “How much did he pay you to post this.” A third said, “Dude, you chose to post this. Remember that.”

A fan also had a hilarious take on The Rock uploading a picture with Jake Paul. “Dude, you chose to post this. Remember that,” he wrote.

Mike Tyson Returns to the Boxing Ring After 4 Years

The iconic clash between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson is scheduled to happen on July 20, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Mike Tyson will mark his return step into the ring nearly four years after having faced Roy Jones Jr. in 2020 in an exhibition match.

Further, the last time he got into a professional wrestling match was way back in 2005. So, getting the better of a young boxer like Jake Paul who is nearly 30 years younger than him might be an uphill task. But you never know, what the outcome would be.

While the majority of the fans are all rooting for Tyson’s victory, Jake Paul is pretty sure of his own win here.

When Is The Rock Expected To Return To WWE?

The Final Boss promised Cody Rhodes that when he returns, he will go after him. Even Cody Rhodes has expressed his desire to face The Rock in a WWE match. However, since The Rock also has a busy schedule because of his Hollywood commitments, there is no word of his return date.

He is currently shooting for his movie, The Smashing Machine and it will be over by August 2024. So, The Rock might make an appearance at Survivor Series, and maybe start a storyline against Cody Rhodes.

Also, next year, The Great One might also have a farewell match at WrestleMania 41.

