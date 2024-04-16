The Rock Teases Trilogy Clash Against Arch Rival John Cena After WrestleMania 40 Face-Off

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is up to something big in WWE. Well, that is clearly evident when one goes through the social media posts the Final Boss has been making in the last few days. Having headlined WrestleMania 40 along with his cousin Roman Reigns, The Rock steered WWE’s ratings to unprecedented limits. It appears that The Great One is eyeing some extraordinary matches in the last leg of his WWE career.

Just a week back, The Rock appeared in a face-off with the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, and told him that when he returns, he will face him. And now, The Rock has narrowed his view on former WWE Champion, John Cena.

In a social media post, The Rock posted his WrestleMania 40 face-off with John Cena, and how he delivered a Rock Bottom to John Cena in the final moments of the main event of WrestleMania 40. The Rock’s caption read, “The Rock can always see you boy”. This was a reply to John Cena’s famous catchphrase, ‘You Can’t See Me’. But it also means much more than that.



Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Does The Rock Want A Third Match Against John Cena?

The Rock delivering his iconic finisher to John Cena in WrestleMania 40, and then posting about him on social media has several meanings to it. It certainly shows that The Rock has some intentions of squaring off against Cena this year.

Can this happen? Yes, it’s highly possible that John Cena and The Rock may get on a one-on-one singles match on some pay-per-view. The two have beaten each other in each WrestleMania, and a third trilogy clash will determine the ultimate winner.

It could also happen that The Rock and Roman Reigns once again team up to face Cody Rhodes and John Cena in a Tag Team match. The Rock is also a Board Member of the TKO Group, and this also means that he is in a situation to make big decisions.



Will There Be Another Return of The Rock?

After seeing the crowd reaction in favor of The Rock despite him playing a heel, there are high chances of him making a return. That might not be possible in the next four months, as The Rock will be busy shooting for his next movie, The Smashing Machine.

However, once that is over by August 2024, The Rock can make a return at Survivor Series and then kickstart a storyline with either John Cena or Cody Rhodes to main event WrestleMania 41.

