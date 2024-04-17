The Undertaker REVEALS How He Was Finalized for WrestleMania 40 Main Event In Place of Stone Cold Steve Austin

The Undertaker's shocking appearance at WrestleMania 40 was nothing short of breathtaking. When the lights went out and the Deadman emerged in the ring, standing behind The Rock, the crowd erupted in excitement. The scene was iconic in WWE history, as it marked the face-off between two legendary superstars.

The Rock and The Undertaker have had their fair share of rivalries over the last three decades. When The Phenom grabbed The Final Boss by his neck and pinned him to the ground, he asserted his dominance in the WWE.

However, fans also speculated about what might have happened if Stone Cold Steve Austin had appeared in the ring and performed a Stone Cold Stunner on The Rock. The jam-packed Lincoln Financial Field stadium would have undoubtedly exploded upon hearing the shattered glass sound. Unfortunately, Stone Cold Steve Austin couldn't be booked by WWE, and The Undertaker came to Cody's rescue instead.

The Deadman has now revealed details about how he was brought on board. Reportedly, The Undertaker's inclusion wasn't finalized until Sunday, the day of WrestleMania 40.

What did The Undertaker Say On His Conversation With Triple H?

The Undertaker said that he started receiving messages from Triple H on the Tuesday before WrestleMania 40, asking if he would be interested in doing something for the event. He told Triple H that if the other performers were okay with it, he had no issue participating, and if they didn't want him involved, it wouldn't hurt his feelings.

"I told [Triple H] originally, 'This isn't about me. If the guys want me involved in it, whatever I can do, let me know. If they don't, it ain't going to hurt my feelings. I'm good. Don't feel like there is any pressure.' It had gone back and forth. I get a text during Sunday, and that's when you see me get up," The Undertaker said during his live One Deadman Show.

Was Undertaker’s Spot Reserved for Stone Cold Steve Austin?

Although WWE hasn't confirmed it, reports suggest that The Undertaker's spot at WrestleMania 40 was initially intended for Stone Cold Steve Austin. However, WWE couldn't get The Texas Rattlesnake on board, and The Undertaker was brought in at the eleventh hour.

Austin confronting The Rock and delivering a Stunner would have been a spectacular sight, as both superstars have one of the greatest rivalries in WWE history, dating back to the Attitude Era.

Nevertheless, The Undertaker's shocking appearance was indeed spectacular and added more weight to the main event. The show ended up being one of the greatest WrestleManias of all time. Even The Rock, on his social media account, has teased a match with The Undertaker after the 59-year-old thrust him to the ground.

