'They told Josh Giddey to stay at home': NBA fans troll Josh Giddey for skipping Chet Holmgren’s high school jersey retirement while rest of OKC show up

Oklahoma City Thunder's towering player, Chet Holmgren, revisited his old territory on Friday night during his high school jersey retirement ceremony at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis.

Most of the Thunder team gathered to celebrate the milestone, as they were in Minneapolis for a match with the Minnesota Timberwolves due the following day.

The Rookie of the Year contender's ceremony was held before Minnehaha's face-off with Providence Academy.

However, the conspicuous absence of team member Josh Giddey didn't go unnoticed by online fans who proceeded to mock him on Twitter.

Upon receiving his encased No. 34 jersey, Holmgren grabbed the mic to show his gratitude to an overflowing audience.

Holmgren, somewhat overwhelmed, expressed, "It's hard to articulate my gratitude to everyone here tonight. I don't want to hold up the game any more than necessary. I'm simply here to say, thank you.

I've done my best to personally greet as many of you as I could, but acknowledging everyone isn't feasible, so let this serve as my collective thank you to everyone who contributed to my growth and made this milestone possible."

"My jersey hanging on this wall should serve as a benchmark of what can be achieved by anyone who graces this school.

Upholding this standard may not guarantee your jersey's retirement, but it will surely propel you to do exceptional things in life. So, thank you everyone for being here."

Chet Holmgren Journey from High School Dominance to NBA

Throughout high school, Holmgren was a focal point of strength, leading Minnehaha to collect four state championships during his time there.

Scoring an average of 20.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 4.7 blocks per game in his final year, these impressive numbers garnered him several national Player of the Year awards, the title of Mr. Basketball in Minnesota, and recognition as a McDonald's All-American.

Post a single season at Gonzaga, Holmgren was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Regrettably, a foot injury ruled out his entire debut season.

However, this season he has made a mark at the apex level of the game, boasting an average of 17.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game, with a 38.5% 3-point shooting record.

If not for Victor Wembanyama, Holmgren would have undoubtedly been the standout Rookie of the Year.

