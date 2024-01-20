NBA trade whispers: Dejounte Murray emerges in talks alongside Jordan Clarkson and Jerami Grant

Trade talks across the NBA are intensifying as we approach the Feb. 8 deadline, suggesting that some of the year's biggest moves are yet to come.

Rumors abound as many teams seek roster changes for the second phase of the 2023-24 season, particularly those surrounding several prominent players.

Let's delve into the most recent updates.

Exploring Dejounte Murray: Milwaukee Bucks' Interest

Early in the off-season, the Bucks gained the upper hand when they traded Jrue Holiday in an arrangement that welcomed Damian Lillard to Milwaukee. Yet, they might not be finished with enhancements just yet.

Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reports indicate that the Bucks have joined the teams eager to bring Murray on board.

The one-time solid defense of the Bucks has suffered this season and acquiring Murray might serve as a much-needed tonic, especially for their flailing defense on the perimeter.

However, it is unclear whether the Bucks possess the resources required for such a transfer. The Los Angeles Lakers are emerging as the most passionate contenders for landing Murray.

Conversations between the Lakers and Hawks regarding potential trade outlines have occurred, with one of the latest last week, pivoting around Russell, [Jalen] Hood-Schifino, the 2029 first-round pick, and extra draft compensation, as per numerous team and league sources.

Advertisement

While these talks have hit a standstill for the time being, they are predicted to gather steam as the deadline fast approaches.

To Atlanta, this trade might not seem appealing; Russell, an inferior version of Murray, would be an awkward fit next to Young and the real attraction which is the first pick of 2029 is still five years away.

That is unless they can persuade a third team to accept Russell and hand over more suitable players to the Hawks, as suggested by Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.

Though this conclusion looks unlikely, hence the pause in talks, if Murray dreams of playing in Los Angeles, his representative will be on the lookout for a willing third team.

New York Knicks explore potential acquisition of Jordan Clarkson

The Knicks surprised everyone by trading RJ Barrett for OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors, and are currently in the market for more guard depth.

They want to strengthen their frontcourt after Immanuel Quickley's exit, and Clarkson, according to Marc Stein's report, is one of their top targets.

Currently excelling in a supporting role behind Collin Sexton for the Utah Jazz, Clarkson could inject an extra spark into the Knicks' offense, which is lacking in primary ball handlers.

Rumors also connect the Knicks with Malcolm Brogdon, Terry Rozier, and Alec Burks, while Quentin Grimes could be traded if the Knicks see a good deal.

At 31, Clarkson has had a good season so far, averaging 17.9 points per game and winning the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2020-21.

The Knicks, having already executed one significant trade this season, are on the hunt for another scorer.

This season, the Knicks have a solid 25-17 record, placing them fifth in the Eastern Conference and making them potential contenders.

Since Anunoby's debut as a Knick on January 1, they have had a hot streak, scoring 8-2. Nevertheless, the Knicks need more offensive firepower from their backups.

Clarks seem like a catch with his explosive talent and big scoring ability, but is facing an all-time low in his career with a 30.6% shooting average from a 3-point range and a rather disappointing 41.9% overall.

Advertisement

Getting Clarkson could turn out to be a massive win for the Knicks, considering that the Jazz is one of the younger teams in the NBA.

ALSO READ: 'Just to be flipped in 2 weeks': NBA fans react to Bruce Brown paying new Raptors teammate USD 10000 for No 11 jersey

Trail Blazers content with retaining Jerami Grant

The Portland Trail Blazers seem satisfied with keeping Jerami Grant. Midway through his first season on a five-year deal of $160 million, it doesn't look like Grant would be relocating anytime soon.

Portland's GM, Joe Cronin, sees Grant, who has maintained close to his highest career average in points and a 41.2% shooting average from long-range, as a valuable asset in Portland's rebuilding strides.

As reported by Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden, Cronin wants Grant to stay and lend his expertise, even though many teams are vying for him.

In response to whether he wanted to move, Grant told Highkin, "I'm cool here. I'm good with what I'm doing." It appears he is not going anywhere soon.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sensational Anthony Edwards self Ally-Oop in Grizzlies vs Timberwolves leaves NBA fans in a frenzy