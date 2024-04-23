‘This Is My Shot, Signature Shot’: Nikola Jokic Reacts to His Buzzer Beater ‘Sombor Shuffle’

Nikola Jokic finally got the chance to revisit his iconic Somber Shuffle that he put in against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Joker sat to watch the video of himself beating Anthony Davis’ defensive attempt and landing it for a three pointer. In the video tweeted by the official X/Twitter account of the NBA, smiling at his shot he said, “This is my shot, signature shot."

In the video, Jokic threw down a buzzer-beater "Sombor Shuffle" shot in the 2023 Western Conference Finals garnered widespread attention, particularly his remarkable

This exceptional move, named after Jokic's hometown of Sombor, Serbia, has become synonymous with his playing style, showcasing his unique blend of skill, finesse, and creativity on the basketball court.

Jokic's mastery of the Sombor Shuffle, a step-back jump shot executed with remarkable precision and finesse, has solidified his status as one of the most dominant players in the league.

The Sombor Shuffle is not just a move for Jokic; it's a symbol of his basketball prowess and his ability to rise to the occasion when it matters most. With confidence and finesse, Jokic has unveiled the secret behind his signature shot, reflecting on making critical three-pointers with the Sombor Shuffle during pivotal moments in the playoffs.

Players Vote Nikola Jokic as NBA MVP

Nikola Jokic has been overwhelmingly chosen as the NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) by an anonymous player voting poll conducted by the Athletic. The Denver Nuggets' standout center received 41.8% of the first-place votes in a poll of 141 NBA players, narrowly surpassing Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Jokic’s dominance on the court during the 2023-24 regular season is evident in his remarkable averages of 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game, alongside impressive shooting efficiency at 58.3% overall and 35.9% from three-point range.

His integral role in steering the Nuggets' offense to prominence cemented his well-deserved recognition as the league's MVP, a testament to his exceptional contributions to the team's success.

