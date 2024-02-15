Thomas Tuchel Keen To Replace Xavi At Barcelona Amid Increasing Tension With Bayern Munich: Report

Thomas Tuchel is having one hell of a time right now at Bayern Munich. Bayern Munich played Lazio in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, which they lost 1-0. Also, Dayot Upamecano received a red card for a foul on Gustav Isaksen, and Immobile's subsequent spot-kick went goalie Manuel Neuer the wrong way.

This is not the only loss they had to go through. Tuchel’s Munich recently suffered a 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen, and currently sits five points behind Xabi Alonso's unbeaten squad in the Bundesliga. They had already lost 2-1 to Saarbrücken, a Third Division team, in the 1/16 final of the German Cup in November.

Thomas Tuchel a potential replacement for Xavi

As reported by Mundo Deportivo journalist Fernando Polo, Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel's agents have offered him to FC Barcelona as a potential replacement for Xavi, who will leave the Catalan club at the end of the current season.

ALSO READ: Kansas City Shooting: What Happened at Chiefs Parade Today? DJ Lisa Lopez Galvan Killed, Suspects and More

Advertisement

Xavi Hernández's decision has resulted in an empty first-level bench. Furthermore, the Bayern coach's contract runs until 2025. The current scenario is different. Tuchel's agent offered him to FC Barcelona due to uncertainty about his future at Bayern. They believed he had a chance due to his experience in major clubs and track record.

Tuchel has an incredible resume, but it might get jeopardized if Bayern's dominance in the Bundesliga is contested. As of now, no other club has registered the same name in the Bundesliga since 2012. Bayern has won 11 straight since that Borussia Dortmund victory.

Tuchel has been linked with Barcelona ever since Xavi announced he would take a seat back, and leave Barcelona. With Bayern Munich’s dominance in danger at Bundesliga, it looks like, Tuchel is trying to find a way to get out of this situation before everything gets on his back and makes him leave Bayern Munich.

Due to Tuchel's vision, Bayern Munich has been able to complete the 2023–24 season without winning any titles, risking the club's relationships with certain players in the process. In addition, the club may have seriously jeopardized its future by hiring a coach who may try to leave in less than a year.

ALSO READ: ‘Heartbroken Over the Tragedy’: Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and NFL World Mourn Over Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Shooting