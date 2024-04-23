Tom Brady Finds a Relatable Way to Travel Around in Madrid After He ‘Couldn’t Find a Car’

The retired NFL star, Tom Brady, recently went on a delightful adventure through the streets of Madrid. Throughout the time, he shared insights about his journey on social media. Fans could see the fun side of the player.

Talking about his post, recently he shared a reel on his Instagram. It was Sunday, April 21, when he showcased his exploration of the capital city. The tour became extremely relatable with the fans, as he rented an electric scooter to ride around the place.

Tom Brady's Street Solutions

The reel begins with Brady standing near a lime and white scooter, scrolling over his phone. The scene transitioned to flamenco dancers performing live for the tourists. Brady is seen driving past bustling restaurants and shops. He zoomed past on his scooter, effortlessly navigating the city. Brady proceeded to caption the reel, “Couldn’t find a car in Madrid.”

The footballer's playful spirit shines through as he crouches down low on the scooter and easily maintains his balance. He was accompanied by his few friends, who were trailing behind. The reel ended as he made a full circle of his exploration; he finished right where he started.

Fans Got A Sneak-Peak

Fans here couldn't stop commenting on his post. Few wished him luck, whereas few said he deserved a vacation after all the hard work he has done in the field throughout his career. However, some fans found the reel very relatable and something that they would do too.

Brady’s vacation in Madrid gave the fans another view of his exciting adventure this year. Earlier in March, he was seen doing some late-season skiing with his children. He shared a glimpse with a heartwarming post for his fans. He captioned the picture, “Last runs of the year with these future X-Games contestants.” Apart from dominating in the field, he showcased how Brady cherishes the moments of family bonding.

