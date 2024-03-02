Tom Brady Diet: What Does NFL Legend Eat To Stay Fit At 46 Years Of Age?

Tom Brady is considered as the G.O.A.T of the NFL and he has done a lot to earn that tag. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was the fittest player in the league. While he has long retired, he still remains fit and healthy, ready for a comeback anytime. So what is Tom Brady's diet that helps him maintain an optimum level of fitness?

What does Tom Brady eat to maintain optimum health and fitness?

Tom Brady follows a strict plant-based diet, which the NFL legend calls "commonsensical". People from all across the globe have been practicing and recommending a plant-based diet for years now. Whether we talk about the Orphics of Ancient Greece or Jains of the Indus River Valley, plant-based diet is wide-spread everywhere.

So Tom Brady has been on a plant-based diet for a long time now, according to his now-sold sports brand called TB12. The reason why Brady follows this type of diet is very simple. It's because vegetables and fruits are rich in enzymes, fibers, and nutrients.

An athlete needs all these nutrients to fuel their body and what better alternative to ultra-processed food than this? But despite being a lover of a plant-based diet, Brady also consumes meat. "Just not that much. If anything, I subscribe to balance," Brady had said, in reference to his meat consumption.

Tom Brady is a lover of a vegetarian diet but avoids this plant-based food

About 80% of Tom Brady's diet is plant-based and roughly 20% is animal-based. Apart from the chill cold months of New England, that 80% can go as high as 90% or 95%. As much as Brady loves eating veggies, however, he doesn't prefer Strawberries. Brady just doesn't like eating strawberries.

In fact, you would be surprised to know that Brady has never eaten a strawberry. While many people assume that the reason behind him not eating strawberries is his strict diet. But that's not the truth. The real reason why Brady hates strawberries is because he doesn't like the smell of them.