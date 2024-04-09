Tom Brady Kissing His Son Controversy Explained: When NFL Star Was Criticized for Uncomfortably Long Kiss

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of child sexual abuse.

Tom Brady has recently faced a backlash from the public. On one side, people are bashing him for his actions but on the other, his admirers are supporting him in the matter. But the American football quarterback came to shut down all the controversy swirling around him and his son.

The whole scene is from a docu-series called “Tom vs. Time,” featuring Brady and his 11-year-old son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan. There was a portion in the third episode where Brady was indulging in a body treatment. That’s when John comes to check on his team. Brady asks, “What do I get?” and his son kisses him. According to him, “That was like a peck,” so he asks for another one.

Criticism of Extended Kiss

However, the fans saw the peck in a negative light. Many people felt discomfort with the way Brady approached it. According to the fans, the father and son’s bond seemed very inappropriate. They also proceeded to say that this might send the wrong message about consent and affection.

Not only was the audience thrashing it, but many critics on social media also shared their points of notice. Even some of the parenting experts raised concerns about the dynamic Brady is creating with his son, which is mainly associated with physical affection and respecting personal boundaries.

Carolyn Meyer-Wartels, who is a social worker and a parenting expert, has emphasized the importance of not tying affection to actions of favor. However, Brady defended his action by emphasizing the deep love between him and his kids. He also clarified that the kiss was just an expression of love and devotion, but not more than that.

Many people chose social media to share their thoughts on the case by saying, “In Tom vs. Time, #TomBrady gives an uncomfortably long kiss on the mouth to his son. Brought me back to Angelina Jolie kissing her brother at the Oscars.”

Whereas some others said, “Tom Brady kissing his 11-year-old kid on the lips and then complaining that it was "barely a peck," forcing him to go back for another, longer, weirder kiss on the lips is an absolute psychopath move.”

Mixed Reactions Emerge Over Brady's Gesture

However, his admirers took his side and shared their opinions as well. A lot of celebrities similarly show affection for their kids. But some get brutally bashed after posting them on social media.

Brady has always displayed his adoration for his children through social media. These images offer fans a glimpse into his life. Talking about the controversy, according to Bright Side, Brady said, “I had kissed my son in a very loving way—I love my children more than life itself.” Ultimately, it was enough to stop all the allegations people and critics made against him.

While some saw Brady’s action as harmless, others perceived it differently and disrespectfully. However, the discussion about parental affection involves an awareness of the boundaries of physical affection.

Let us know in the comments what your thoughts are on this controversy.