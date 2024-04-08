Why Is Tom Brady's Company Stopping the Production of Podcasts? NFL Legend's Latest Failure Explored

The company, Religion of Sports is reportedly giving up on podcasts. Let’s take a look at Tom Brady's podcasting failure.

By Rizu Shukla
Published on Apr 08, 2024  |  04:22 PM IST |  7.9K
Tom Brady's Production Company Will Not Make Podcasts Anymore
Tom Brady's Production Company Will Not Make Podcasts Anymore (PC: Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Michael Strahan teamed up to bring the Sport's Media Venture approach to life through podcasting. In 2016, they founded Religion of Sports, a production company that delves into the world of sports and its impact on humanity.

However, after producing successful documentaries like the former quarterback’s Man in the Arena and four-time gold medalist Simone Biles’s Simone vs. Herself, the company, which they co-founded with Sports documentarian Gotham Chopra, is reportedly giving up on podcasts. 

Why Is Tom Brady's Sports Media Company Giving Up on Podcasting?

In 2022, Forbes reported that Religion of Sports secured $50 million in funding during a Series B round. While the sports media production company kept its valuation under wraps, Ameeth Sankaran, the CEO, shared that revenue surpassed $10 million. He mentioned that it had grown by 50% compared to the previous year, 2021.

Although the company has produced some excellent documentaries, the same cannot be said for the podcasts. According to The New York Times, Eric Nuzum stated that the “dumb money era is over,” Everyone is a little more “consecutive” about where they spend their money now. 

The news organization mentioned that the podcasting company's efforts did not yield the expected success. Additionally, many Podcast staff members were laid off last year. Despite employing more than a dozen audio producers for the Podcast "Now for Tomorrow with Deepak Chopra," the company has decided to discontinue its audio section due to the dim outlook for the podcast industry.

Chopra's plan to launch Religion of Sports in 2015, while he was working on Kobe Bryant's Muse documentary, finally came to fruition in 2016. The Emmy Award winning Sports media company started with a documentary series consisting of six episodes, aired on DirecTV featuring the NFL Hall of Famer Strahan and the former New England Patriots quarterback as its executive producers. As the company grew, they also brought on board an experienced manager named Sankaran.

