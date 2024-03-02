Fact Check: Did Tom Brady Get PLASTIC SURGERY To Look Better On Camera? Clearing The Rumors

Tom Brady isn't just the most successful but one of the most handsome NFL players out of there. But Tom Brady didn't always look as good as he does today. According to some NFL fans, Tom Brady got plastic surgery to look better. But how true is that? Let's hear it from a plastic surgeon himself.

Tom Brady spend a good load of money to make his face look prettier

Tom Brady didn't get himself any plastic surgery but he did a lot of work on his face. According to TheSun, Tom Brady has spent more than $42,000 on Botox injections. The NFL legend started the use of Botox during his active time in the league so that when he retires, he looks better than before.

From what it appears, things have worked for Brady. While the former NFL star might have been active on Botox injections while he was still playing, he has relaxed about it ever since he retired on February 1, 2023. If we talk about the exact time, Brady started using Botox injections in 2006.

While Brady might have relaxed on the use of Botox, fans still have a lot to ask when it comes to his face. In late 2023, Dr. Richard Westreich, a facial plastic surgeon sat in an interview to share some hot takes on Brady's Botox usage. "Tom looks like he is actually doing less Botox than what he was doing before he retired," Dr. Richard had said.

According to Dr. Richard Westreic, Tom Brady focused on three core areas of his face for Botox treatment. "Tom looks to have started doing Botox in 2006 and had the three main areas done. This would be the forehead, the glabellar, and the crow's feet," Dr. Richard had explained.

How much did Tom Brady spend on Botox injections to look younger?

Dr. Richard Westreic revealed that in 2006, Tom Brady started getting some heavy doses of Botox. And Botox injections are no cheap deal. Dr. Richard believes that for the first ten years, Tom Brady has spent about $2000 per year on Botox. From 2016 to 2022, his average yearly cost could be about $3500 per year.

But Botox won't do anything if he's not on a healthy diet and workout, which Tom Brady has always been on. Tom Brady is one of the most disciplined players in the world, and his diet is highly nutritious and perfect for athletes. Even after retirement, he follows a good training regimen and a well-prepared healthy diet.