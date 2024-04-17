Tony Khan Responds to Former WWE Women's Champion Nikki Bella's Desire to Join AEW

Former WWE women's champion and Hall of Famer Nikki Bella expressed her desire to make a professional wrestling return to AEW after seeing Mercedes Mone, formerly known by her WWE stage name Sasha Banks, debut in the promotion.

Nikki Garcia revealed that she was so excited after watching Mone's AEW appearance that she nearly contacted AEW President Tony Khan to ask him to allow her to compete for a year and help Mercedes Mone and other talents in the company.

On her talk show with her twin sister, The Nikki & Brie Show Stitcher, Garcia shared, "We've been lifting so much, and we always say, we always start to get that wrestling mindset, 'We're going to go back and do this story and cut this promo.' You get it, but how serious I got where I was like, 'Okay, I think I can do maybe a year at AEW, and I can do it every week.' When I saw Mercedes debut and cut her promo, that line stuck with me, 'Here, we're going to make the evolution worldwide.'"

"I was like, 'They do.' It goes into many leagues, is what she means. It doesn't have to be at one place. It can be at all these places where all these women are wrestling. I go, 'Brie, I think I can do it for a year. I can do it here to here and go every week.'" Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

However, Nikki's reason for taking a step back is her son. She believes that her son needs her time right now, and she doesn't want to compromise on that.

Tony Khan's Reaction To Nikka Garcia's Desire to Join AEW

During a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, AEW President Tony Khan discussed Nikki Garcia's claims about wanting to join AEW after seeing Mercedes Mone's debut.

Khan stated, "If Nikki Garcia ever wanted to come into AEW, I would be very interested in that. I think the world of her. I have so much respect for Nicole and Bri. They're like family to us because Bryan is like a part of my family, and that means Bri and Nicole are part of the family. So I have so much respect for both of them, and if Nikki was interested in coming to AEW, we would love to have her here any time."

ALSO READ : Is Liv Morgan Getting Heat For Rhea Ripley’s Injury; Check Out WWE Backstage’s Reaction