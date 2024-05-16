Top 10 Highest Paid WNBA Players: Where Does Caitlin Clark Rank in the List?

In the vibrant landscape of women's college basketball, the NCAA has nurtured a wealth of talent that seamlessly transitions into the prestigious realm of the WNBA. Stars like Sabrina Ionescu, Aliyah Boston, and Satou Sabally have gracefully evolved into luminaries at the professional level.

As the spotlight shifts to the burgeoning 2024 WNBA draft class sporting talents such as Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso, and Aaliyah Edwards, the future shines ever brighter for women's basketball, promising a dynamic and competitive season ahead.

While the spotlight gleamed on the up-and-coming athletes, discussions around professional women's basketball have surged, drawing attention to the financial landscape within the WNBA. Unlike the NBA's lavish contracts, the WNBA's salary structure does not see players reaching the seven-figure mark through league salaries alone.

Before moving forward, the name that we could not miss is Caitlin Clark. Despite not making it to the list of top 10 highest-paid WNBA players, it does not mean that she has been long lost.

Caitlin Clark, renowned for her historic collegiate career at Iowa, is poised to commence her professional journey with a starting salary of $76,000. This compensation would position her as the 96th highest-paid player in the WNBA.

But, the eyes will gaze tight at her as she has been celebrated ever since she rose to fame, which was later fueled to a whole different level after her WNBA debut. For now, fingers crossed for the young, worthy star.

So, let’s delve into finding the top 10 highest-paid WNBA players.

#10. Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun

Annual Salary: $209,000

Thomas, a defensive stalwart with numerous All-Star nods and All-Defensive First Team selections, has been rewarded with a four-year extension by the Sun, solidifying her place among the top-earning players in the league.

#9. Skylar Diggins-Smith, Seattle Storm

Annual Salary: $211,343

Diggins-Smith, known for her impressive career spanning over a decade, has established herself as a top player in the WNBA with multiple All-Star selections and All-WNBA First Team nods, securing a lucrative two-year deal with Seattle.

8. Brionna Jones, Connecticut Sun

Annual Salary: $212,000

Jones' development into one of the best bigs in the WNBA is highlighted by accolades such as the Most Improved Player award and recognition as a two-time All-Star, solidifying her position in the list of the highest-paid players in the league.

7. Erica Wheeler, Indiana Fever

Annual Salary: $222,154

Wheeler's journey from being undrafted to becoming one of the top earners in the WNBA is a testament to her remarkable career as a professional player, culminating in a lucrative two-year deal with the Fever.

6. Natasha Howard, Dallas Wings

Annual Salary: $224,675

With a reputation for being a highly effective player and a winner, Howard has accumulated three WNBA titles, along with defensive accolades, and now commands a substantial salary as a forward for Dallas.

5. Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

Annual Salary: $234,936

Taurasi, with an illustrious career spanning over two decades in the WNBA, boasts an impressive resume, including league MVP, three-time WNBA champion, two-time WNBA Finals MVP, and 10-time All-Star, reinforcing her status as one of the highest-paid players in the league.

4. Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

Annual Salary: $241,984

A former standout at Notre Dame, Ogunbowale has continued her dominance at the professional level, being a three-time All-Star and 2020 scoring title winner, which led to securing one of the league's highest-paying contracts.

3. Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury

Annual Salary: $245,059

Copper's rise to becoming the third-highest-paid player for the 2024 season is attributed to her significant contributions, including being a vital part of the 2021 WNBA Finals-winning team and earning the WNBA Finals MVP honor.

2. Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm

Annual Salary: $245,508

Loyd, selected as the first overall prospect in 2015, is a two-time WNBA champion and the 2023 scoring leader. Her exceptional performance has secured her a top spot as one of the highest-paid players in the league.

1. Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

Annual Salary: $252,450

Drafted first overall in 2019, Young has played a crucial role in Las Vegas' consecutive WNBA championships, earning herself the designation of the highest-paid women's basketball player in the league.

