Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara QUIZ: How well do you know Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol's film?

Many films never grow old no matter how many times you watch them and one such film is Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

The slice-of-a-life drama is still everyone's top choice to binge-watch on weekends. From the storyline, dialogues to the characterizations, the film ticks on every box.

The movie revolves around Kabir Dewan, who plans a three-week road trip bachelor party in Spain with his friends from school - Imraan Qureshi, an advertising copywriter, and Arjun Saluja, a financial broker based in London. During the trip, each of them will pick a surprise adventure sport in which they all have to participate together.

In Costa Brava, they meet Laila, whom Arjun finds attractive while Imraan flirts with her to make Arjun jealous. They continue their trip, participate in adventure sports, and experience new things.

If you think you have watched Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara featuring Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, and Kalki Koechlin enough, then take this quiz and prove it.

