11 best Nargis Dutt movies that showcase her flawless onscreen presence

Nargis Dutt is one of the finest and greatest actresses of Hindi Cinema. In a career spanning three decades, she worked in several movies, and today, we will reflect on some of the best Nargis Dutt movies. She started her career as a child artist with the 1935 film Talash-E-Haq.

Nargis Dutt's first film as a lead heroine was the 1943 film Taqdeer, and she was only 14 years old when she signed for the film. Nargis worked a lot with Raj Kapoor in her career, and they had exceptional onscreen chemistry. Some of Nargis and Raj Kapoor's movies are Shree 420, Barsaat, Chori Chori, etc.

In 1958, Nargis got married to her Mother India co-star, Sunil Dutt. They both fell in love on the set of Mother India when Dutt saved her from fire. Nargis Dutt’s last film was 1967 film Raat Aur Din. Notably, Nargis is also a National Film Award winner for her last film, Raat Aur Din. Sadly, she died in 1981 due to pancreatic cancer. So, today, let’s remember this remarkable performer - Nargis Dutt, who charmed her audience with her screen presence. Scroll down to read further.

11 Nargis Dutt movies that prove she has left a legacy with her spectacular performance

1. Mother India

Cast: Nargis Dutt, Sunil Dutt, Rajendra Kumar Tuli

Nargis Dutt, Sunil Dutt, Rajendra Kumar Tuli Director: Mehboob Khan

Mehboob Khan IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Release year: 1957

1957 Where to watch: YouTube

Mother India is considered Nargs Dutt’s most iconic performance of all time. The film was a remake of the 1940 film Aurat. Nargis played the role of a poverty-stricken woman, Radha, who struggled to raise her sons in the movie. Despite being only 26, she played the role of the new wife, a young single mother, and an aged mother of two sons. Nargis won the Filmfare Best Actress Award in 1958 for her role. Mother India is a famous Nargis and Sunil Dutt movie.

2. Shree 420.

Cast: Nargis, Raj Kapoor, Nadira

Nargis, Raj Kapoor, Nadira Director: Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor IMDb Rating: 7.9

7.9 Movie Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama

Comedy, Crime, Drama Release year: 1955

1955 Where to watch: ZEE5

Next on the list of Nargis Dutt’s best movies is Shree 420, one of the cult classics. Directed by Raj Kapoor, the film was released in 1955. Nargis played Raj Kapoor’s love interest in the movie, and their chemistry was loved by many. Shree 420 was the highest-grossing Indian film of 1955.

3. Awaara

Cast: Raj Kapoor, Nargis, Prithviraj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor, Nargis, Prithviraj Kapoor Director: Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Movie Genre: Drama, Musical, Romance

Drama, Musical, Romance Release year: 1951

1951 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5

Considered one of the best Nargis Dutt movies featuring her along with Raj Kapoor in the lead roles, Awaara explores the themes of social injustice and redemption. It was released in 1951. The music of the film was loved by many. In 2003, Time magazine included it in a list of “10 Indian Films to Treasure.”

4. Chori Chori

Cast: Raj Kapoor, Nargis Dutt, Gope

Raj Kapoor, Nargis Dutt, Gope Director: Anant Thakur

Anant Thakur IMDb Rating: 7.2

7.2 Movie Genre: Comedy, Musical, Romance

Comedy, Musical, Romance Release year: 1956

1956 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV

Released in 1956, Chori Chori was a rom-com inspired by the 1934 American film It Happened One Night, directed by Frank Capra. This was the last movie in which Nargis and Raj Kapoor were seen as lead pair in one frame; however, later, Nargis made a cameo appearance in the Kapoor starrer film Jagte Raho, released in 1956.

5. Andaz

Cast: Nargis Dutt, Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar

Nargis Dutt, Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar Director: Mehboob Khan

Mehboob Khan IMDb Rating: 6.7

6.7 Movie Genre: Musical, Drama, Crime

Musical, Drama, Crime Release year: 1949

1949 Where to watch: YouTube

Andaz was a love triangle between Nargis, Raj Kapoor, and Dilip Kumar. Released in 1949, the movie tangled between the storyline of love, friendship, and sacrifice. Andaz was the highest-grossing Indian film ever until its record was broken by Raj Kapoor's Barsaat that same year.

6. Barsaat

Cast: Raj Kapoor, Nargis Dutt, Premnath Malhotra

Raj Kapoor, Nargis Dutt, Premnath Malhotra Director: Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor IMDb Rating: 7.2

7.2 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Musical

Drama, Romance, Musical Release year: 1949

1949 Where to watch: ZEE5

Barsaat was highly appreciated for Raj Kapoor and Nargis’ on-screen chemistry. This movie was a box office hit. Some parts of the movie were shot in the Kashmir Valley, making it the first film to be shot in Kashmir. Nargis Dutt was also appreciated for her remarkable performance in the movie.

7. Deedar

Cast: Nargis Dutt, Ashok Kumar< Dilip Kumar

Nargis Dutt, Ashok Kumar< Dilip Kumar Director: Nitin Bose

Nitin Bose IMDb Rating: 7.0

7.0 Movie Genre: Musical, Romance

Musical, Romance Release year: 1951

1951 Where to watch: YouTube

A love triangle between Nargis, Dilip Kumar, and Ashok Kumar, Deedar is a story of unfulfilled love. Noted as one of the tragedies made in early Hindi cinema, the film was a popular film of the Golden Era. Notably, the film was remade in Tamil as Neengadha Ninaivu in 1963.

8. Taqdeer

Cast: Nargis Dutt, Motilal, Chandra Mohan

Nargis Dutt, Motilal, Chandra Mohan Director: Mehboob Khan

Mehboob Khan IMDb Rating: 6.4

6.4 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Release year: 1943

1943 Where to watch: YouTube

Taqdeer marked Nargis’ official debut as a lead and was directed by Mehboob Khan. She was about 14 when she signed for the movie opposite a 33-year-old Motilal. Nargis got lots of appreciation for her role in the film, and even at the box office, the movie was well-taken. It was the ninth highest-grossing film of 1943.

9. Anhonee

Cast: Raj Kapoor, Nargis Dutt

Raj Kapoor, Nargis Dutt Director: Khwaja Ahmad Abbas

Khwaja Ahmad Abbas IMDb Rating: 7.1

7.1 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Thriller

Drama, Romance, Thriller Release year: 1952

1952 Where to watch: YouTube

Nargis played a dual role in the 1952 film Anhonee, and her performance garnered critical acclaim. The film also starred Raj Kapoor in a pivotal role. To note, this movie marked the first collaboration in which an actor was signed for a dual role. It was directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas.

10. Jogan

Cast: Nargis Dutt, Dilip Kumar, Pratima Devi

Nargis Dutt, Dilip Kumar, Pratima Devi Director: Kidar Nath Sharma

Kidar Nath Sharma IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Movie Genre: Drama, Musical, Romance

Drama, Musical, Romance Release year: 1950

1950 Where to watch: YouTube

Jogan was a romantic drama and was released in 1950. Nargis’ exceptional performance in the film was highly appreciated. Her chemistry with Dilip Kumar in the movie was loved by many. The film was directed by Kidar Nath Sharma. Note that the movie features the hit song Ghunghat Ke Pat Khol, sung by Geeta Dutt.

11. Raat Aur Din

Cast: Nargis Dutt, Pradeep Kumar, Feroz Khan

Nargis Dutt, Pradeep Kumar, Feroz Khan Director: Satyen Bose

Satyen Bose IMDb Rating: 7.5

7.5 Movie Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Mystery, Thriller Release year: 1967

1967 Where to watch: YouTube

This psychological drama marked Nargis Dutt’s last appearance in the films. Nargis played the role of a woman with dissociative identity disorder, and her powerful performance garnered a lot of appreciation. To note, the actress won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her role in Raat Aur Din.

