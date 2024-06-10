EXO CBX is a subunit of the K-pop group EXO comprising Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin. The group has been active since 2016, pushing boundaries with phenomenal music. Although they started their journey under SM Entertainment itself, the trio is currently under INB100, which was established by Baekhyun.

However, the group’s departure from the company was not an easy path and led to multiple legal battles involving unfair treatment. The feud between both parties is still ongoing, as the representatives of INB100 held an emergency press conference to address some important issues.

To understand the entire matter, we have to look deeply into the dispute. Let’s look at the timeline of the conflict from the start to the present day in a detailed manner.

EXO CBX files lawsuit against SM Entertainment

On June 1, 2023, EXO CBX officially filed a case against SM Entertainment to terminate their contracts ahead of time as it was originally set to expire in 2025. The company was accused of unfairly treating the artists, pushing them into ‘slave contacts.’ Moreover, the artists also accused the company of a lack of transparency with financial statements. The sudden announcement took the industry and fans by surprise, as the artists had been under the company for more than a decade.

However, SM Entertainment responded to the allegations the next day and expressed disappointment at the lawsuit and the ‘groundless’ accusations made by the members. Furthermore, they blame external forces for influencing the artists’ decisions, and it is none other than the company BPM Entertainment. However, BPM readily denies the allegations and reveals that they had no intention of recruiting the members. They revealed that it was MC Mong meeting with the members, and he was no longer an executive of the company.

EXO CBX and SM Entertainment conflict resolvement

However, after a few days of the conflict, both parties released statements that they were able to arrive at a conclusive decision. In a joint statement, they revealed that the members of EXO CBX and SM Entertainment resolved their disagreements due to previous misunderstandings and came to an agreement where the needs of both parties were met.

Following that, EXO made a comeback with all the members with the album Cream Soda and the title track of the same name on July 10, 2023.

Baekhyun established INB100

In January 2024, Baekhyun made the announcement of establishing his own label called INB100 from where he would be continuing his solo activities. Furthermore, the other two members of EXO CBX, Chen and Xiumin, also joined the company and decided to venture into their solo careers from Baekhyun’s company. Furthermore, the company has been acquired by MC Mong's ONE HUNDRED as a subsidiary alongside Million Market and BPM Entertainment.

Present

On June 10, 2024, INB100 announced an immediate press conference to reveal the unfair practices by SM Entertainment. The agency went on to reveal that EXO-CBX and SM Entertainment settled contract disputes in June last year, ensuring EXO's continuity. INB100 currently manages Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin’s activities per agreement terms.

However, SM Entertainment now demands 10% of individual artist revenue, contrary to agreements that only 5.5% will be paid, prompting an objection from INB100. Moreover, after the agency sent a formal objection, SM Entertainment has not responded for two months.

Moreover, INB100 further disclosed that members had a set number of albums under a five-year exclusive contract with SM Entertainment. If an album wasn't released, the contract was extended indefinitely until it did. Despite viewing this as unfair, they reluctantly renewed the contract to safeguard EXO and their fans.

SM Entertainment has also responded to the allegations and said that they will not tolerate EXO CBX’s behavior of denying the contract terms and will hold them accountable by taking them to court.

