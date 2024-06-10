Honey Boo Boo’s Weight Loss Story: Disclosing Facts And Truth

Alana Frances Thompson, renowned as Honey Boo Boo, is proudly showing off her remarkable weight loss transformation via her social media handle every now and then. The youngest and the fourth daughter of Mama June Shannon has sought the attention of all with her cute smile and leaner look. Belonging to a family who has always been in the limelight for their involvement in reality shows, she has been in the eye of critics as well as well-wishers. Honey Boo Boo’s weight loss journey is one of the topics of discussion for her fans and commenters.

It is not just about Honey Boo Boo losing weight, rather it is a story of the young actress, college student, and a remarkable content creator who embraces her curves with a wide grin. According to her manager, Alana has opted for a non-surgical weight loss procedure. She believes that the process is easy as she lacks motivation and incentives to lose weight all by herself. As per research, lifestyle interventions and antiobesity medications are a few of the nonsurgical options for obesity that have proven to be beneficial ( 1 ). Nevertheless, Alana, also popular as Honey Boo Boo, carries her fame with her head held high and chooses to inspire the world in a million ways.

Who Is Honey Boo Boo?

Alana Thompson aka Honey Boo Boo is the youngest daughter of June Shannon and her longtime partner Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson. She was born on August 28, 2005. Right from early childhood, she has been competing in beauty pageants that fetched her a lot of screen time. Alana and her mother June Shannon first appeared on the TLC series, Toddlers & Tiaras, which aired from 2009 to 2013.

The success of the series led to a six-week reality series named, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which ran in the year 2012. It featured the family and their daily lives. Cut to 2017, the family appeared on WE TV with Mama June: From Not to Hot, which chronicled the weight loss journey of Honey’s mother who weighed nearly 240 pounds and trimmed it down to 141. Weight gain and loss is hence, the common topic of discussion for the mother-daughter duo.

The reality star once admitted that it was difficult for her to lose weight all by herself as she lacked the motivation to stick to healthy eating habits. As per a research paper published in NCBI, an imbalance in dietary patterns may give rise to ailments such as obesity ( 2 ).

Thus, she wished to undergo weight loss surgery called suture sculpt endoscopic sleeve, which can cost upwards of $13,000 to get down to about 145 lbs. It is a therapeutic endoscopic technique for reducing the size of the gastric reservoir in obese patients ( 3 ).



How Did Honey Boo Boo Reduce Weight?

For Boo Boo Thompson, losing weight wasn’t a cakewalk. She strived hard to look for motivation and other interventions to shed pounds naturally, but she failed. Her mother too advised her to eat healthy and lose weight.

Her mother once wrote a letter to Alana stating that she had undergone a vertical sleeve gastrectomy (VSG) aka Gastric Sleeve Surgery, which led to the removal of a portion of her stomach. It works to reduce caloric intake as well as decrease appetite due to which she experienced a reduction in her cravings ( 4 ). Having said that, Mama June also highlighted to Alana that weight loss requires sheer hard work.

Mama June expressed her happiness after she came to know that her daughter was vouching for a suture sculpt endoscopic sleeve. As per a study published in NCBI, the ESG procedure is relatively safe and suitable for those unwilling to undergo a surgical procedure ( 2 ). Moreover, mommy addressed her daughter to maintain the weight loss by making healthy choices most of the time.

A few years ago, Alana's manager revealed that the Mama June: Road To Redemption star planned to head to New York for weight-loss surgery. Honey Boo Boo, then 16, was reportedly making her way up north for the weight loss surgery in late August right after celebrating her 17th birthday.

What Was Honey Boo Boo’s Weight Loss Diet Plan?

Honey Boo Boo is yet to reveal what her diet includes. However, she has always found it difficult to stick to healthy eating habits for shedding a few pounds naturally. As per research, the fundamental dietary advice to reduce weight includes strategies to lower the energy density of the diet.

For that, one must focus on increasing vegetable and fruit consumption and decreasing consumption of high-calorie food. In addition, one must make lifestyle changes that manage their energy intake while receiving optimal nutrition, controlling hunger, and promoting satiety ( 5 ).

What Kind of Workout Regimen Did Honey Boo Boo Follow?

Honey Boo Boo posted a couple of photographs of her body empowerment shoot. She then, revealed that she visited the gym 5 days a week and found a big difference in how she feels and looks.

As per a study published in NCBI, exercise is an integral part of any weight loss program. Physical activity contributes to multiple health benefits that play a huge role in both short and long-term weight loss and weight maintenance ( 6 ).

Honey Boo Boo Before And After Weight Loss Images

Here is a quick glimpse of how Honey Boo Boo looked before and after her weight loss journey:

Before

After

Honey Boo Boo’s weight loss is dramatic. When diets didn't give her the desirable results, this amazing girl opted for a non-surgical weight loss procedure. Despite facing criticism and questions about her weight loss decision due to her young age, Honey Boo Boo remains determined and lives her life with high and positive spirits. Currently, she is pursuing nursing at Regis University in Denver, Colorado, and lives with her boyfriend Dralin Carswell. Just like Mama June Shannon, Alana, too jumped onto the weight loss bandwagon and shared the slices of her life via her social media handles.

