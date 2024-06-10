Alex Pereira Hits Back at Jamahal Hill for His Revenge Instagram Post About UFC 300 Loss

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira successfully retained his light heavyweight crown after he defeated the former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill, who technically never lost the championship and had to vacate his strap due to a severe leg injury.

Poatan and Sweet Dream locked horns for the championship strap at UFC 300 pay-per-view. Pereira shocked the world after he landed a spectacular hook on the face of Jamahal Hill, which connected directly to the chin of Sweet Dream.

Jamahal Hill landed unconscious in the octagon. Poatan then delivered some brutal hammer fists when Hill was on the ground and finished him off with a first-round knockout. Then, Pereira started celebrating while Hill was left senseless inside the octagon and he also made a hand gesture of the famous tik toker Khabby Lame.

Alex Pereira’s mocking gesture rubbed Jamahal Hill the wrong way, who recently posted a long revenge post on Instagram about Pereira and his UFC 300 loss. He also declared he would soon come after Pereira and knock him out like Israel Adsanye knocked Pereira in Miami.

Stone Hand dropped a comment on Jamahal Hill's revenge post and expressed, “You reap what you sow, Chama.”

Recently, while speaking to MainEvent TV, Alex Pereira voiced his opinion about Jamahal Hill’s revenge post about him.

Alex hilariously trolled Jamahal Hill's Revenge post and said, “To be honest, I don’t get why he’s doing this so late. It’s almost been two months. People usually do it right away, but maybe he just woke up from the knockout.”

What’s next for Alex Pereira?

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira can be labeled as the fastest-growing UFC fighter of all time. Poatan made his UFC debut in 2021. By the end of 2023, he managed to become champion in two UFC weight classes, middleweight and light heavyweight. he defeated some of the best fighters all around the globe including Isreal Adesanya, Sean Strickland, Jiří Procházka and many more.

After his sensational win at UFC 300 against Jamahal Hill, fans are wondering what’s next for the UFC light heavyweight champion Poatan.

A couple of days back, Alex Pereira gave an interview with SportsNet, where he talked about what’s next for him and who he will potentially fight next.

Pereira said, “I’m not the type of guy to call out names or pick fights. Whoever they want me to fight, I will fight, but the name on the table right now is Jiri Prochazka. But it’s still in negotiations. I don’t know when we would fight. We’re still in talks.”

With Alex Pereira as the champion, the light heavyweight division is once again getting fans’ attention. The rivalry between Jamahal Hill and Alex Pereira may lead to their face-off yet again inside the UFC octagon to settle their beef once and for all. Before that, both fighters will have to handle some business within their division.

Jamahal Hill is scheduled to face Carlos Ulberg at UFC 303 Conor McGregor vs Michael pay-per-view this summer, and Alex Pereira will defend his championship for the second time, likely in a rematch against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka.

