Fact Check: Will Alex Pereira Defend His Championship Against Jiří Procházka in Rematch at UFC 305?

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira successfully defended his title for the first time at UFC 300 pay-per-view this year against former champion Jamahal Hill, who had relinquished the belt due to a leg injury.

Pereira stunned spectators when he landed a vicious hook on Hill's face in the first round. The punch knocked Hill to the octagon's canvas, allowing Pereira to deliver a series of explosive hammer fists, culminating in a stunning knockout.

Following his victory, Pereira used a popular TikTok hand gesture to mock Hill, expressing his frustration over Hill's trash talk before the fight. This victory solidified Pereira's reputation in the light heavyweight division as a formidable champion not to be underestimated.

Fans are now speculating about what's next for Pereira. Two leading contenders to challenge him next are former champion Jiří Procházka in a rematch, and Magomed Ankalaev.

However, UFC is unlikely to offer Ankalaev a title shot as he previously declined a championship opportunity at UFC 300 during the holy month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Jiří Procházka, who suffered a loss to Pereira at UFC 300, redeemed himself by knocking out Aleksandar Rakic in the second round of their subsequent fight. Back on the winning track, Procházka has already signed a contract for his next UFC fight. Rumors suggest he may face Pereira in a highly anticipated rematch for the championship.

Advertisement

Will Alex Pereia and Jiří Procházka fight at UFC 305

A rumor is currently circulating on the internet regarding a potential championship rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka. According to these rumors, the UFC is preparing to book the Pereira vs. Procházka match for UFC 305 pay-per-view.

UFC 305 is scheduled for August 18, 2024, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Fans are eagerly questioning whether the rumors about the Pereira vs. Czech Samurai rematch taking place at UFC 305 are true.

Unfortunately, for fans of Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka, the match is not yet official for UFC 305 or any other pay-per-view. However, it appears that the match could happen soon. Reports suggest that the UFC is leaning towards selecting Jiří Prochazka as the challenger for Alex Pereira.

In a recent interview with SportsNet, Alex Pereira discussed the potential fight with Jiří Procházka, stating, “I’m not the type of guy to call out names or pick fights. Whoever they want me to fight, I will fight, but the name on the table right now is Jiri Prochazka. But it’s still in negotiations. I don’t know when we would fight. We’re still in talks.”

Advertisement

At the UFC 295 event last year, Alex Pereira and Jiri Procházka fought for the vacant light heavyweight championship in the main event. Pereira won the match via technical knockout in the second round. Some fight fans believed the referee stopped the match prematurely, and that Procházka was not actually knocked out. The proposed rematch is expected to settle all questions regarding who the real light heavyweight king is.

ALSO READ: Michael Bisping Picks Jon Jones Over Islam Makhachev as No. 1 PFP Fighter; Here's Why