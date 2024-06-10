Shraddha Kapoor vs Samantha Ruth Prabhu fashion face-off: Who wore red saree with strappy blouse better?

From B-town beauties rocking their airport looks to acing red carpet events, they sure know how to turn heads. However, amidst all the glitz and glam, our fashion-quenching eyes spotted two divas - Shraddha Kapoor and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, donning red sarees and acing them like fashion queens.

Even though the two beauties were sporting different designers, the avid fashion follower in us couldn’t stop from drawing comparisons between the two fabulous looks. Many fabulous actresses in Bollywood are known for their ability to serve finesse with incredible fashion statements, and Shraddha and Samantha certainly fall under the same category.

So, let us break down both their looks to see who wore the shimmery red saree with a strappy risqué blouse better?

Shraddha Kapoor wore red glittery saree by Manish Malhotra with a revealing deep-neck blouse

Shraddha Kapoor attended a grand event in Mumbai on April 12, 2023, and decided to kick up a social media storm with her sultry saree look. The diva is known for her relatable yet quirky style on social media and always hits home when it comes to curating easy-breezy outfits.

However, when she steps up her game, she makes sure she leaves no stone unturned. The Stree actress, walked the red carpet in a hot red lehenga saree with a thigh-high slit and a blouse that could be every Gen-Z fashionista’s dream come true.

This lehenga saree from Manish Malhotra made Shraddha look drop-dead gorgeous. Featuring a deep V-neckline, the blouse was heavily embellished with sequins and red crystals that added to the glam factor. While the thin-pleated pallu added a touch of modernness to Shraddha’s lehenga saree. Made of flowy chiffon, the lehenga saree had a trail that added to the drama while the actress rocked the thigh-high slit with utmost panache and grace.

Advertisement

With a no-makeup makeup look, she sported a lip gloss and let her hair down with loose blow-dry curls. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Shraddha completed her blingy look with champagne-hued block heels.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu stunts in a sensational red sequinned saree by Arpita Mehta

Known for her impeccably bold fashion statement from time to time, the Shaakuntalam actress recently grabbed eyeballs as she painted the town red in a sizzling saree. Samantha Ruth Prabhu made an appearance in Kuala Lumpur donning this gorgeous piece from designer Arpita Mehta’s collection. This is not the first time that Samantha has pulled off an outfit in effortless style and with such ease.

Styled by the same stylist as Shraddha Kapoor, Lakshmi Lehr, Samantha looked gorgeous in the shimmery saree from the eponymic label. This heavily embellished one was a modern-day take on sarees as it featured a fishtail silhouette that accentuated the diva’s curves. The pallu, cascaded from her shoulder in a floor-sweeping train, added an extra bit of drama to her overall look.

Advertisement

It was paired with a matching bustier blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline and a backless design that added oomph to her look. The intricate mirror and sequin work all along the blouse and saree added the right amount of bling. This gorgeous piece of couture is from the designer’s latest collection and comes with a whopping price tag of INR 3,85,000.

Further styling her look, the diva added a blinding diamond necklace. This piece of jewelry from MS Gold was dripping luxury and sophistication. The diva made sure to keep her glam quotient minimal to let her ensemble do the talking. With flawless matte makeup, nude lips, and kohl-rimmed eyes, Samatha styled her hair perfectly to complete this oh-so-fabulous look.

While we think that both the actresses looked impeccably gorgeous in their couture wear. We believe our hearts inclined a little towards Shraddha for her minimalistic approach when it comes to makeup and styling. Ditching the accessories, Shraddha let her outfit take the limelight in the best way possible.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Samantha’s perfectly styled tousled hair and the deep red lehenga saree that snugly fit to accentuate her style also made us swoon.

This fashion face-off was certainly a tough one to declare who wore it better. The glam-o-meter states that both the divas raised the temperature and proved to be equal winners. Do you agree with us?

Go ahead and comment below. Let us know which B-town beauty aced her glamorous red saree look like a true diva.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday stuns in ombre rhinestone embellished dress worth Rs 39,321 and it’s the ultimate party statement