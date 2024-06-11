Blue Lock Chapter 265 Spoilers Out: Kaiser Rejects Ness As Kiyora Makes His Decision; DEETS

In the last chapter, fans learned more about Kiyora Jin as he began to determine the victor between Isagi Yoichi and Michael Kaiser. As Ness comes to Kaiser's aid, the Blue Lock Chapter 265 spoilers have revealed that his pass was rebuffed.

Kiyora has also chosen whom to pass to, and fans excitedly await the next chapter for more details. For fans wishing to take a peek into the next chapter, here’s everything we have on the Blue Lock Chapter 265 spoilers that have been unveiled.

ALSO READ: Blue Lock Chapter 265: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot, And More

Blue Lock Chapter 265 spoilers

According to the Blue Lock Chapter 265 spoilers recently released online, the upcoming chapter will be titled Beyond Constraint. The chapter picks up where the previous chapter left off as the ball drops to Alexis Ness, Michael Kaiser's trusted right-hand man.

As Ness gains the ball, he recalls their countless hours of practice, perfecting a specific weapon for game-changing moments like this. Almost obsessed with assisting Kaiser to score a goal, Ness calculates his next move with precision. He knows exactly where Kaiser needs the ball to execute a perfect shot.

Ness delivers a well-aimed pass in the Blue Lock Chapter 265 spoilers, intending for Kaiser to capitalize on the opportunity. However, the path to the goal is heavily congested, as players from Paris X Gen rush to stop his goal. Defenders Tabito Karasu, Nijiro Nanase, Ryusei Shidou, and Kunigami Rensuke create a seemingly impassable blockade.

ALSO READ: New In Anime 2024: All Upcoming Series Including Oshi No Ko Season 2 And Blue Lock Season 2

Kaiser assesses the situation quickly and realizes the direct route to the goal is futile. Instead of forcing the play, he makes a split-second decision to let the ball pass, trusting in the instincts of his teammates. Kiyora Jin, having already been positioned strategically, intercepts the pass instead. This causes widespread confusion on the field.

Advertisement

The tension is palpable as everyone wonders who Kiyora will pass the ball to. Isagi Yoichi, observing Kiyora's actions, realized there was no better opportunity now than to have the ball passed to him as Paris X Gen’s formation was out of shape. He takes to the field, aggressively determined to force Kiyora to pass to him in the Blue Lock Chapter 265 spoilers.

Michael Kaiser also senses a potential opportunity, mirroring Isagi's path. Kaiser’s past experiences flash through his mind. He recalls his survival instincts, honed from the concept of ‘zero,’ where every action is a fight to maintain balance. For Kaiser, the element of ‘constraint’ is essential. He understands that true freedom comes from mastering these constraints.

ALSO READ: Blue Lock Chapter 264: Kiyora To Step Up As Kaiser And Isagi Unite; Release Date, What To Expect And More

With this in mind, he throws himself into the play, ready to seize the moment. Kaiser and Isagi race forward past the opposing team members toward the goal. Both Isagi and Kaiser shout out, urging Kiyora to pass to them. Kiyora, standing at his metaphorical boundary line in the Blue Lock Chapter 265 spoilers, makes his decision.

Advertisement

He delivers a high-speed grounded pass that seems to be heading toward Isagi at first. Isagi's anticipation skyrockets, believing he is about to receive a perfect goal-scoring pass and elated that Kiyora chose him. However, the ball doesn't reach him. Kiyora had cleverly used Isagi as bait to draw defenders away.

Kiyora's pass included a backspin in a masterful move, causing the ball to stop suddenly on the field in the Blue Lock Chapter 265 spoilers. This unexpected maneuver is precisely what Kaiser needed for his signature shot, the Kaiser Impact: Magnus. Charles Chevalier and Itoshi Rin attempt to block him from getting the ball, but it already seems to be too late.

ALSO READ: Blue Lock Chapter 264 Spoilers Out: Kiyora’s Past Revealed While Charles Interrupts Isagi’s Shot; DEETS

As the ball comes to a complete halt, it sets up perfectly for Kaiser's strike. The Blue Lock Chapter 265 spoilers conclude as Kaiser, unfazed by Rin and Charles, moves to score. The last page depicts Kaiser with thorny vines around him with a puzzle piece with the word LUCK written on it entangled in it. The chapter spoilers also state that they will be titled Super Star.

Advertisement

For more spoilers like this and updates on Kaiser’s goal in the Blue Lock manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

ALSO READ: Blue Lock Season 2's New Visual Unveils Characters And Additional Cast Members; DEETS