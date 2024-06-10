Ayesha Curry Weight Loss Transformation: How She Lost 35 Pounds

“Your diet is a bank account. Good food choices are good investments.” — Bethenny Frankel. The wonderful story of Ayesha Curry’s weight loss proves the adage is true — the renowned author and actress reportedly lost 35 pounds and kicked off 2023 by partnering with MyFitnessPal, a health and fitness tracking app. The author revealed in 2023 that her New Year resolution is to build lean muscle — she said that now she has lost weight, she wants to build a little bit of lean muscle and feel strong in her skin.

Talking about resolutions, she admitted that she likes making monthly resolutions and celebrating small wins throughout the year. She revealed in an interview in 2023 that she has been on a health and fitness journey for the past three years and is making small goals for herself.

She is also a renowned author and is known for her cookbook, The Seasoned Life, released in 2016. She also starred in Ayesha’s Homemade, wherein she prepares homemade meals — the show also follows her personal life.

She was also named as a spokesperson for CoverGirl, a Cosmetics brand in 2017 — she was the first-ever celebrity who’s not an actress or singer and became the spokesperson for the brand.

Ayesha Curry Profile

Name: Ayesha Disa Curry

Birthdate: March 23, 1989

Birthplace: Markham, Ontario, Canada

Age: 35

Occupation: Television personality, Author, and Cook

Curry, with her hard work and determination, has come a long way and proves that with a willingness to achieve success, one can do anything in this world.

Below is a detailed note on how Ayesha Curry lost weight and transformed her physique!

How Did Ayesha Curry Lose Weight?

Ayesha Curry lost weight by eating a healthy diet, exercising, practicing intermittent fasting sometimes, and meditating. In an interview, she revealed that fitness wasn’t a part of her lifestyle but after having kids, it’s become important for her to maintain a healthy lifestyle, as it helps her get mental clarity. She further revealed that she feels happy when she works out — her balanced diet plan along with a rigorous workout routine is what helped her achieve 35 pounds weight loss goal.

Ayesha Curry's weight loss journey, too, is admirable — below is everything about her diet plan!

Ayesha Curry Weight Loss Diet Plan

Curry loves cooking meals that take less than 30 minutes to prepare and are healthy. She once said that she and her kids love smoothies and sheet pan recipes — she further revealed that she loves indulging in a tropical post-workout smoothie consisting of frozen mangoes, peaches, and spinach.

Addedly, she is a huge fan of sweet potatoes and asparagus — the reason being that the former is highly versatile — Curry once said that there are many things that can be done with sweet potatoes — one can roast them, make mashed potatoes, or add them into a saute or curry. Ayesha also includes green veggies in her diet and mostly has asparagus on her table in a meal.

Below is Ayesha Curry’s detailed diet plan.

Breakfast

To kickstart her day with energy, she drinks a cup of coffee; her coffee differs every day, depending on whether she’s been fasting. She once revealed that if she is on an intermittent fast, she’ll prepare the coffee with a bit of coconut oil and grass-fed butter to energize her brain.

Curry indulges in breakfast only on the weekends and on most weekends, she loves having a smoked salmon scramble. She said that she loves cooking scrambled eggs and adds dill, salt, and pepper to enhance the taste.

Salmon is a nutrient-rich food and helps keep the body healthy in a plethora of ways — it boosts heart health, fights inflammation, promotes weight loss, and provides the body with various nutrients ( 1 ), ( 2 ).

Lunch

Curry is a mom of 4 and stays busy most of the time with her work and personal life, hence she doesn’t really get time to eat a midday meal. But whenever she gets time, she reaches out for a salad — she has a great taste in salad too — Ayesha once revealed that she loves poppyseed dressing on her salad, with some red onions, salt and pepper, along with a chocolate protein shake.

Salads are a great choice for those trying to lose weight — they burst with plenty of vitamins that help aid in weight loss ( 3 ), ( 4 ). On top of that, protein shakes promote satiety, help build muscles, and provide the energy your body needs to carry on for the day ( 5 ).

Snacks

The cookbook author isn’t a huge fan of snacks but when she gets hunger cravings to munch on something, she reaches out for cucumbers, carrot sticks, or banana chips. She once said that she loves eating banana chips and they are one of her favorite snacks.

Bananas are laden with vitamins A, C, B6, B2, and K, along with potassium and fiber — being a powerhouse of nutrients, they make for a great fruit for snacking ( 6 ). Banana snacks, if they are low in sugar and are baked, are a good option to eat during snack time, when eaten in moderation.

Dinner

Ayesha Curry is a loving mom and loves it when the family sits around the table together to have dinner — the author revealed that dinner at her household usually takes place around 7 pm.

One of her favorite meals to cook for dinner is oxtail rice and peas and fried plantain. It makes her reminisce about her Jamaican heritage and is a comfort food for her.

Ayesha made healthier choices to lose weight and also made it a point to stay hydrated throughout the day — she likes sipping on hot water and is not a huge fan of ice-cold water.

While Ayesha’s diet plan is balanced and healthy, she doesn’t mind satisfying her taste buds occasionally. She consumes ketchup chips, donuts, mezcal margaritas with maple syrup and cocktails to enjoy once in a while. She also practices portion control and keeps a track of her meals to achieve her fitness goals.

Ayesha Curry Workout Routine

Ayesha suggests people to take it easy and not let weight fluctuations take a toll on their mental health. She once stated that when she stopped thinking much about weight loss, that was when she started shedding pounds. She says adopting a healthier lifestyle isn’t easy and advises people to take it slow, make small changes in their lifestyle, and be consistent with their efforts.

Ayesha Curry Before And After Weight Loss Photos

Before:

After:

Ayesha Curry's weight loss transformation is nothing but spectacular — after becoming a mother, she wanted to stay healthy and fit and thus incorporated healthy meals and a consistent workout routine in her day — which eventually helped her lose a massive 35 pounds. Her diet plan is simple yet result-oriented for those trying to lose weight — veggies, salads, protein shakes, and other healthy meals are what comprise her diet. Apart from that, she makes sure to work out regularly and advises people to start things slow when it comes to weight loss, as drastic changes can take a toll and not deliver a huge impact in the long term.

