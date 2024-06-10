Daniel Craig Returns As Benoit Blanc In Knives Out 3; Director Rian Johnson Reveals First Look

Daniel Craig returns as the legendary Benoit Blanc!

The much-anticipated third installment of the Knives Out franchise is officially underway. Director and writer Rian Johnson gave fans the ultimate gift and shared the first exclusive look at Craig’s beloved detective character.

First look at Danial Craig in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Benoit Blanc is bracing himself to be embroiled in another nearly unsolvable murder mystery! On Monday, June 10, Johnson took to social media and shared an exclusive pic of the Casino Royal actor as Blanc on the sets of Knives Out.

“Aaaaand we’re off! Today is day 1 of shooting on the next Benoit Blanc mystery “Wake Up Dead Man” - see you on the other side,” Johnson tweeted on X (formally Twitter). The image showed Craig in a three-piece suit, holding a hat and rocking a new long hairdo!

Although the plot details and character arc are shrouded in secrecy, the movie will potentially have another groundbreaking and puzzling case for Blanc to crack, just like in the previous movies Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The star-studded cast of Knives Out 3

This film combines some of the A-listers and up-and-comers in a spectacular ensemble! Some of them include Challenger’s breakout star Josh O’Connor, Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande), and Civil War’s Cailee Spaeny. Legendary actors Andrew Scott and Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, Jeremy Renner, and Mila Kunis are also in the mix. Last but not least, Josh Brolin who was last seen in the blockbuster film Dune: Part 2 is also a part of the cast.

Advertisement

Wake Up Dead Man will be released globally on the streaming giant Netflix in 2025 as part of the creator’s two-picture deal. The first film of the franchise, distributed by Lionsgate, collected $312 at the Global box office. The second film had a limited theatrical release and collected only $13 million until it was launched on streaming.

In the 45-second teaser announcement released by Johnson in May, he shared his thoughts on the upcoming film. “I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies,” he wrote on X at the time.