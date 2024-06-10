Masaba Gupta gives power dressing a Pushpa 2 twist; sets a trend for maternity wear

Masaba Gupta’s interpretation of Indian clothing stands distinctively apart from her industry peers. Her designs are vibrant and bold, often featuring innovative patterns and unconventional silhouettes that break away from the norm.

The fashion designer took to Instagram to share photos of herself dressed in pieces from her new limited-edition collection titled Kinda Kooture: Mumbai to Mykonos. And it is a look we are bookmarking for the festivities.

Masaba Gupta sets a trend for maternity fashion with Veshti look

Gupta’s look has signature gold-plated mascots over the lapel of the blazer that immediately command our attention. The toffee, the palm, the fish, the Ghana gator, the fish disk, the Akan mask, and the tribal pot continue to serve as hallmarks of the brand. What a wonderful way to add a little flourish, no?

We have seen countless iterations of the once-formal, classic staple but are equally delighted each time we witness it undergo a makeover. The blazer has the power to take on any form, any occasion effortlessly, and we are all for it.

While the black blazer looks fantastic when paired with a saree or as Masaba Gupta intends, overall charmed Veshti, imagine how stylish it would appear atop baggy jeans.

Pro tip: If you are shopping for this season's festivities, consider investing in sets like these; they offer multiple outfit options in one, perfect for multitasking.

The veshti alone can be styled in myriad ways. Such pieces transcend specific settings and make perfect investments to unleash your personal style, allowing more room for experimentation.

Interestingly, Masaba Gupta says the ‘inspo’ aka inspiration is Pushpa 2. Taking to Instagram she wrote, “Maternity Wear but make it a @houseofmasaba Veshti and blazer | Power dressing but the inspo is Pushpa 2.”

Who says a fearless pregnancy wardrobe must exclusively feature bodycon dresses or bump-baring crops? The mom-to-be proves otherwise as she stylishly accommodates her bump under a chic blazer, embracing the comfortable ease of the veshti.

Not so long ago, actor Tamannaah Bhatia was seen donning a jacket akin to Gupta's, albeit in tan, paired with the All-Charmed Veshti. Whose look do you vibe with more? Tell us in the comments.

