Patrick Mahomes to Receive His Third Super Bowl Ring on THIS Date; Details Inside

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl LVIII in February. Although they got their hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy, they haven’t received their Super Bowl rings yet. It will be the Chiefs’ third set of rings in the past five years.

The ceremony was held on June 15 last year. Patrick Mahomes and Co. are speculated to receive their rings on the same day this time. The price of the rings ranges from $30,000 to $50,000. Their previous ring design had made headlines. The Chiefs would fancy making it even better on this occasion.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s third Super Bowl ring

At 28, Patrick is on his way to dethrone Tom Brady’s quarterback legacy. He had said that an NFL player works for Super Bowl rings. Mahomes added that they last a lifetime. His teammate Travis Kelce wants to win as many SB rings as Michael Jordan’s NBA championships. He is halfway down already.

The Chiefs’ road to the Lombardi Trophy wasn’t an easy one. They won their game comfortably against the Miami Dolphins at their home ground. But the Buffalo Bills were a tough nut to crack. However, the Chiefs marched ahead with a 27-24 win.

The Baltimore Ravens gave them a hard time in the AFC Championship game. The Chiefs held their nerves to defeat them 17-10. Their final hurdle was the San Francisco 49ers. They couldn’t get the better of them in the regular time.

The Chiefs trailed until the final minute in overtime. It was Patrick Mahomes’ genius pass to Mecole Hardman that sealed the title. The Chiefs became the eighth franchise to have won the Super Bowl in consecutive years.

Chiefs’ Dream of a three-peat

The Chiefs aren’t satisfied with the double. They want to become the first team to complete the 3-peat. Mahomes has promised the fans another title in New Orleans.