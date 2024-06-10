Wendy Williams’ Weight Loss: How She Shed 50 Pounds Amid Health Issues

Wendy Williams, the renowned broadcaster, has had her share of ups and downs when it comes to health but she never gave up. Amidst her ongoing health battles, she felt delighted when she lost 50 pounds. Wendy Williams’ weight loss journey is a testament to resilience and determination and proves that life can throw many challenges, but when you are dedicated enough to reach your fitness goal, you will succeed. The star of the Wendy Williams Show bravely opened up, talking about thyroid problems and her dramatic weight loss journey. Here’s everything you need to know about her weight loss secrets. But before we jump into that section, let’s take a quick glance at her career achievements and her personal life.

Who Is Wendy Williams?

Wendy Joan Williams was born in New Jersey, U.S. to Shirley and Thomas Dwayne Williams. She has two siblings and faced body image issues during her childhood — doctors put her on medication to control her hyperactivity. Her parents thought she would become a nurse but things turned out to be different when Williams grew old.

Her career in the media began when she started working as a disc jockey in Frederiksted, U.S. Virgin Islands. Today, she is an established name in the media industry and is a popular broadcaster and writer. Her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show which ran from 2008 to 2021 became highly popular — by 2010, Williams became one of the top female hosts on daytime television.

She is not just a renowned name in the media industry but is also known as a great author — Wendy has also toured her comedy show and appeared in various movies and TV shows, including The View, World War Z, The Insider, and so on. She is also a successful entrepreneur and owns product lines — a fashion line, a wig line, and a jewelry collection.

Wendy Williams is the recipient of various prestigious awards and accolades, including the Billboard Radio Award and the Radio & Records Industry Achievement Award. She married Bert Girigorie in 1994 and got separated in the year 1995. In the year, 1999, Wendy got married to Kevin Hunter, and the couple later got divorced in 2020.

Wendy Williams Profile

Name: Wendy Joan Williams

Birthdate: July 18, 1964

Birthplace: Asbury Park, New Jersey, U.S.

Age: 59

Occupation: Broadcaster, Media personality, and writer



How Did Wendy Williams Lose Weight?

In 2018, Wendy fainted on live television, revealed that she was diagnosed with Grave’s disease, and later revealed that she is diagnosed with Grave’s disease. She revealed that she has a thyroid disease and that her hyperthyroid is attached to Grave’s disease.

In the year 2020, from May to June, she hosted her show remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and later on, took a break as she felt fatigued due to Grave’s disease.

She spent some time at a wellness facility to stay healthy and fit, after which she revealed that she had lost significant weight.

She revealed that her current weight is now 138 pounds and credited success to a diet plan and workout routine. Below is the full detail of Wendy Williams weight loss diet plan.

Wendy Williams Diet Plan

About the diet plan, Wendy stated that the pescatarian diet helped her shed pounds. A pescetarian diet is characterized by consuming fish as the primary source of protein along with veggies and plant-based foods. It prohibits the consumption of meat from farm animals, poultry, etc., and is a step closer to vegetarianism. It helps us stay healthy and fit by boosting heart health, preventing inflammation, boosting mood, and keeping heart diseases and obesity at bay ( 1 ), ( 2 ).

Other than this, one health tip that the chat show host swears by is eating a healthy breakfast — she revealed that she never skips breakfast and consumes a variety of different food items like fruits and green juices for her breakfast meal.

Studies also support the benefits of eating breakfast — it’s the first meal of the day and provides us with the energy we need to carry with our tasks throughout the day. Moreover, eating a nutritious breakfast packed with fiber, protein, and vitamins helps with better weight management and also elevates mood ( 3 ). She also revealed that she loves a vegan version of sausage, egg, and cheese English muffin for breakfast.

In an interview, she stated that spinach is her favorite green veggie, and apart from that she also loves consuming kale, avocado, and cauliflower. She also admitted the fact that she stocks healthy food items in her refrigerator to make mindful eating choices.

Wendy Williams Workout Routine

The 59-year-old daytime host incorporated Pilates into her workout routine to burn calories and shed pounds.

Pilates is one of the most loved workouts by celebrities — it is a mind-body exercise, developed by Joseph Pilates in the 20th century. Even today, it is considered one of the most popular exercises for losing weight .

This exercise not only helps with weight management but also improves the body's flexibility, improves muscle tone, improves posture, and decreases back pain ( 4 ).

What Inspired Wendy Williams to Lose Weight?

Wendy confessed that she didn’t plan on losing weight. She further revealed that food became disgusting to her — she was cooking and eating all types of food like hot dogs, lobster, king crab legs, and so on.

And one day, she decided that she was done with food — and ended up having a slimmer waistline. The star didn’t even know how much weight she had lost until her doctor told her and she was happy to know that she had lost a significant amount of weight.

Wendy Williams Before And After Weight Loss Photos

Before:

After:

Wendy Williams, the beloved star, is a brave woman who didn’t lose hope when she faced health issues. She faced them all and resorted to a healthy lifestyle to stay healthy and fit. Wendy Williams’ weight loss journey is spectacular and is an inspiration to all those trying to lose weight. By making small changes in her diet and being consistent, she lost a considerable amount of weight and feels great in her skin. Her story is truly a testament to willpower and dedication!

