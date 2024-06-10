What is Lovely Runner’s Im Sol’s biggest charm? Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee and Lee Seung Hyub reveal; WATCH

On June 10, 2024, the popular Korean entertainment channel tvN shared a new YouTube video showcasing the beloved cast of the hit rom-com K-drama, Lovely Runner. Following the series' recent triumphant conclusion, the video captures the cast members' joyful interactions as they chat about their experiences and share behind-the-scenes anecdotes.

Byeon Woo Seok Kim Hye Yoon and more discuss Kim Hye Yoon and Im Sol’s charm

When asked about Sol's (played by Kim Hye Yoon) most charming qualities, each of the four cast members shared their thoughts. Kim Hye Yoon herself expressed admiration for Sol's resilience. She highlighted Sol's ability to courageously face challenges, pick herself up after setbacks, and keep moving forward. Kim Hye Yoon admitted that she personally struggles with this trait, making it something she greatly admires and hopes to integrate in her life. According to her, Sol's unwavering determination and resilience are what truly make her character shine.

In response to Kim Hye Yoon's comment about not being someone who faces challenges head-on, Lee Seung Hyub noted that her resemblance to Sol is somewhat like that. He remarked on her remarkable ability to handle difficult situations in real life with grace, just like her character. Lee Seung Hyub was particularly impressed by how Kim Hye Yoon consistently prioritizes caring for others, even in challenging circumstances. He admired her bright and positive demeanor, recognizing it as something he could learn from and aspire to keep in his life.

Advertisement

Song Geon Hee also chimed in with his admiration for Kim Hye Yoon, recalling his observations of her dedication and hard work on set. He expressed gratitude for her exemplary work ethic and acknowledged her as a source of inspiration. Song Geon Hee conveyed his deep respect for Kim Hye Yoon, recognizing her commitment to giving her best. Song Geon Hee further elaborated on Sol's charms, listing her as pretty, cute, lovely, honest, and uniquely quirky in a positive sense.

Byeon Woo Seok also praised Kim Hye Yoon, noting her consistent hard work on set and her caring attitude towards everyone, often seen in her acts of kindness like distributing snacks. He expressed gratitude for the lessons he learned from her, recognizing her as a role model.

Lovely Runner cast give farewell letter to their Lovely Runner characters

During the heartfelt exchange, all 4 members shared a touching letter to their characters. Starting with Ryu Sun Jae, Byeon Woo Seok reflected on their nearly year-long journey together, including the ten months of filming and the two months of Lovely Runner airing, he expressed profound gratitude for the beautiful memories they created. "Whenever I miss you I think I will watch you again. I am extremely thankful and grateful."

Advertisement

Kim Hye Yoon tenderly addressed her character, Im Sol, in her heartfelt letter. She expressed her desire for Sol to experience more joy and laughter in the future, contrasting the tears she shed during their time together. Kim Hye Yoon wished Sol a life filled with happiness and encouraged her to live well and cherish every moment.

As for Song Geon Hee shared a concise message for Kim Tae Sung saying “You worked hard. You did well! Live well!” Lee Seung Hyub, portraying Baek In Hyuk, expressed his wish for In Hyuk to remain alongside his friends for a long time, being a positive influence. "I hope you'll enjoy using Sunjae's bathtub frequently and be a friend who cheers the two of them- Sol and Sun Jae," he added. He also expressed his desire for In Hyuk to continue growing as an artist. Lastly, he pledged to work hard himself, saying, "Fighting!"

Advertisement

Watch the episode here-

When questioned about which era Byeon Woo Seok enjoyed the most while portraying Ryu Sun Jae—whether at 19, 20, or 34 years old—he responded by saying he enjoyed all of them. Woo Seok even mentioned his fondness for every age timeline of Sol as well.

In response to a question, Song Geon Hee, reflecting on Tae Sung's perspective, described Sol and Sun Jae's significance. Sol, he explained, was the catalyst for Tae Sung's transformation, guiding him towards a better path by turning over a new leaf and essentially saving him from his predetermined fate from one of the timeline.

She's someone he feels compelled to protect. Sun Jae and In Hyuk, on the other hand, represent the type of friends one naturally grows close to during middle and high school—those whose presence becomes integral without any deliberate effort. They hold immense value as cherished companions, reassuring Tae Sung that he is not alone.

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok followed by 10 taxis in bizzare sasaeng fan experience in Taiwan; Report