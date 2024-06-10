Ananya Panday stuns in ombre rhinestone embellished dress worth Rs 39,321 and it’s the ultimate party statement

Ananya Panday is really killing it lately with her fashion game. She is giving us mesmerizing looks one after another. Remember, recently she rocked a twin co-ord set in pink color and aced the stunning pink rhinestone dress. Now, she has done it again with her fabulous look today on June 10 and honestly, we can’t express in words how gorgeous she looks.

It seems Ananya is into rhinestones lately, just like she dazzled us in another dress decked in those shiny gems and we can’t handle the hotness! Check out her latest look and you might also get flabbergasted.

Ananya Panday’s latest look

Ananya Panday recently stunned everyone with her fashion choice as she picked a stunning ombre-colored dress coming from Self-Portrait. The dress blended the shades of orange and pink seamlessly. What made it stand out was the unique design crafted from delicate mesh fabric. The outfit also features a one-shoulder silhouette, giving it a chic look. But that’s not all - the dress is adorned with sparkling rhinestones, adding a touch of bling and glamor, making it perfect for any occasion.

Another highlight of the dress is the asymmetrical hemline (one part of the dress is either longer or shorter than the other part of the dress). This gave a unique touch to the dress and also added the aspect of movement. Her sexy dress reached the thighs and enabled the Dream Girl 2 actress to flaunt her long and toned legs while at the same time making it look sophisticated. Her dress comes with a price tag of Rs.39,321.

Ananya’s accessories and glam

The Kho Gay Hum Kahan actress accessorized her outfit with a pair of Swarovski Gema earrings valued at 16,000. These stunning earrings perfectly complemented her outfit and to note, Ananya is the Indian brand ambassador for Swarovski, making her choice of accessory both stylish and meaningful.

In terms of make-up, Ananya opted for an understated look. She wore glossy lipstick that added subtle shine to her lips. Her eyes looked dreamy in shimmery eyeshadow. To complete her look, the diva opted for flushed cheeks with ample highlighter to give her skin a luminous glow which complemented her attire.

Regarding the hair, Ananya decided to wear it messy, which made it look chic. The long hair fell freely over her shoulders. By leaving her hair opened and unkempt, she opted for a glamourous laid-back look

Overall, Ananya's choice of accessories, makeup, and hairstyle perfectly complemented her stunning ombre-coloured dress. She, indeed, looked like a true showstopper.

