Let’s check out some of the phenomenal South Korean time travel movies that completely transport one to a completely new world.
The South Korean film industry is renowned for delving into stories that consistently push the boundaries of the norm. Moreover, Korean time-travel movies are one of the most intricately woven stories out there that the audiences very often go back to time and again.
From thrilling mysteries to heartfelt romances, these films take audiences on a journey through time, blending sci-fi, fantasy, and drama. Whether it's altering the past to save a loved one or unraveling a conspiracy across different eras, these time travel movies showcase the creativity and emotional depth that Korean filmmakers bring to the genre.
Without further ado, let’s check out the curated list of Korean time travel films that offer a unique perspective
9 Best Korean time travel movies
1. The Call
Cast: Park Shin Hye, Jeon Jong Seo
Director: Lee Chung Hyun
Runtime: 112 minutes
Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Sci-Fi
Release Year: 2020
If you are into time-travel movies but with a twist, The Call is just the one for you. The plot of the movie revolves around two women living in different time periods, connected by a phone call. Seo Yeon in 2019 and Young Sook in 1999 form an unexpected bond through an old phone in Seo Yeon's childhood home. As they share their lives across the decades, Seo Yeon discovers that altering the past can have terrifying and unforeseen consequences on the present.
2. A Day
Cast: Kim Myung Min, Byun Yo Han, Shin Hye Sun
Director: Cho Sun Ho
Runtime: 90 minutes
Genre: Thriller, Drama, Mystery
Release Year: 2017
This emotionally charged tale will surely stay with one for days as it not only has a unique story but also a relatable one. The plot follows a famous surgeon, Jun Young, who is caught in a time loop where he witnesses the tragic death of his daughter over and over again. Teaming up with a paramedic also trapped in the same loop, they strive to unravel the mystery and break free from the relentless cycle.
3. Will You Be There?
Cast: Kim Yun Seok, Byun Yo Han, Chae Seo Jin
Director: Hong Ji Young
Runtime: 111 minutes
Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance
Release Year: 2016
Will You Be There is another medical drama that follows a surgeon named Soo Hyun receives ten magical pills that allow him to travel back in time. He uses these pills to visit his past self and attempts to save the love of his life, who died 30 years ago. The story explores the emotional complexities and consequences of meddling with time.
4. Time Renegades
Cast: Im Soo Jung, Jo Jung Suk, Lee Jin Wook
Director: Kwak Jae Yong
Runtime: 107 minutes
Genre: Thriller, Fantasy, Romance
Release Year: 2016
Combining both romance and drama, Time Renegades has one of the most interesting storytelling processes. When the lives of two men intertwine from different eras, 1983 and 2015, who share a dream connection. Both, an 80s high school teacher and a present-day detective, work together across time to save the women they love from a mysterious fate.
5. The Phone
Cast: Son Hyun Joo, Uhm Ji Won, Bae Sung Woo
Director: Kim Bong Joo
Runtime: 115 minutes
Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Sci-Fi
Release Year: 2015
This movie tells the story of a man named Go Dong Ho who gets a chance to prevent his wife's murder through a phone call that connects him to the past. As he races against time to change history, he must also uncover the sinister plot behind her death.
6. AM 11:00
Cast: Jung Jae Young, Kim Ok Bin, Choi Daniel
Director: Kim Hyun Seok
Runtime: 99 minutes
Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller
Release Year: 2013
AM 11:00 takes us back to the classic tale of time-traveling which involves a time machine. The plot follows a scientist who works on a time machine project and successfully jumps forward 24 hours into the future. However, upon arrival, he discovers the facility in ruins and his colleagues dead. Racing against time, he must figure out what happened and how to prevent the impending disaster.
7. Heaven's Soldiers
Cast: Park Joong Hoon, Kim Seung Woo, Hwang Jung Min
Director: Min Joon Ki
Runtime: 106 minutes
Genre: Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Release Year: 2005
This historical drama adds the element of sci-fi and introduces a unique story to the audience. The comedic action film follows North and South Korean soldiers who, after a strange cosmic event, find themselves transported back to the 16th century during the Joseon Dynasty. They must navigate historical conflicts and work together to find a way back to their own time.
8. Il Mare
Cast: Jun Ji Hyun, Lee Jung Jae
Director: Lee Hyun Seung
Runtime: 105 minutes
Genre: Romance, Fantasy
Release Year: 2000
Il Mare is a romantic fantasy film about two people who communicate through a mysterious mailbox at a lakeside house, despite living two years apart. As they exchange letters, they form a deep bond and attempt to bridge the time gap that separates them.
9. Young Gun in the Time
Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Oh Dal Su, Lee Yeon Hee
Director: Oh Young Doo
Runtime: 95 minutes
Genre: Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action
Release Year: 2012
The plot follows the story of a private detective named Young Gun who stumbles upon a bizarre case involving a time traveler. As he delves deeper into the mystery, he discovers a strange device that allows him to travel in time. Along with thriller and mystery, the movies consist of comedic moments that make the watch worthwhile.
