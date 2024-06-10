The South Korean film industry is renowned for delving into stories that consistently push the boundaries of the norm. Moreover, Korean time-travel movies are one of the most intricately woven stories out there that the audiences very often go back to time and again.

From thrilling mysteries to heartfelt romances, these films take audiences on a journey through time, blending sci-fi, fantasy, and drama. Whether it's altering the past to save a loved one or unraveling a conspiracy across different eras, these time travel movies showcase the creativity and emotional depth that Korean filmmakers bring to the genre.

Without further ado, let’s check out the curated list of Korean time travel films that offer a unique perspective

9 Best Korean time travel movies



1. The Call

Cast: Park Shin Hye, Jeon Jong Seo

Director: Lee Chung Hyun

Runtime: 112 minutes

Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Sci-Fi

Release Year: 2020

If you are into time-travel movies but with a twist, The Call is just the one for you. The plot of the movie revolves around two women living in different time periods, connected by a phone call. Seo Yeon in 2019 and Young Sook in 1999 form an unexpected bond through an old phone in Seo Yeon's childhood home. As they share their lives across the decades, Seo Yeon discovers that altering the past can have terrifying and unforeseen consequences on the present.

2. A Day

Cast: Kim Myung Min, Byun Yo Han, Shin Hye Sun

Director: Cho Sun Ho

Runtime: 90 minutes

Genre: Thriller, Drama, Mystery

Release Year: 2017

Advertisement

This emotionally charged tale will surely stay with one for days as it not only has a unique story but also a relatable one. The plot follows a famous surgeon, Jun Young, who is caught in a time loop where he witnesses the tragic death of his daughter over and over again. Teaming up with a paramedic also trapped in the same loop, they strive to unravel the mystery and break free from the relentless cycle.

3. Will You Be There?

Cast: Kim Yun Seok, Byun Yo Han, Chae Seo Jin

Director: Hong Ji Young

Runtime: 111 minutes

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance

Release Year: 2016

Will You Be There is another medical drama that follows a surgeon named Soo Hyun receives ten magical pills that allow him to travel back in time. He uses these pills to visit his past self and attempts to save the love of his life, who died 30 years ago. The story explores the emotional complexities and consequences of meddling with time.

Advertisement

4. Time Renegades

Cast: Im Soo Jung, Jo Jung Suk, Lee Jin Wook

Director: Kwak Jae Yong

Runtime: 107 minutes

Genre: Thriller, Fantasy, Romance

Release Year: 2016

Combining both romance and drama, Time Renegades has one of the most interesting storytelling processes. When the lives of two men intertwine from different eras, 1983 and 2015, who share a dream connection. Both, an 80s high school teacher and a present-day detective, work together across time to save the women they love from a mysterious fate.

5. The Phone

Cast: Son Hyun Joo, Uhm Ji Won, Bae Sung Woo

Director: Kim Bong Joo

Runtime: 115 minutes

Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Sci-Fi

Release Year: 2015

This movie tells the story of a man named Go Dong Ho who gets a chance to prevent his wife's murder through a phone call that connects him to the past. As he races against time to change history, he must also uncover the sinister plot behind her death.

Advertisement

6. AM 11:00

Cast: Jung Jae Young, Kim Ok Bin, Choi Daniel

Director: Kim Hyun Seok

Runtime: 99 minutes

Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller

Release Year: 2013

AM 11:00 takes us back to the classic tale of time-traveling which involves a time machine. The plot follows a scientist who works on a time machine project and successfully jumps forward 24 hours into the future. However, upon arrival, he discovers the facility in ruins and his colleagues dead. Racing against time, he must figure out what happened and how to prevent the impending disaster.

7. Heaven's Soldiers

Cast: Park Joong Hoon, Kim Seung Woo, Hwang Jung Min

Director: Min Joon Ki

Runtime: 106 minutes

Genre: Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi

Release Year: 2005

This historical drama adds the element of sci-fi and introduces a unique story to the audience. The comedic action film follows North and South Korean soldiers who, after a strange cosmic event, find themselves transported back to the 16th century during the Joseon Dynasty. They must navigate historical conflicts and work together to find a way back to their own time.

8. Il Mare

Cast: Jun Ji Hyun, Lee Jung Jae

Director: Lee Hyun Seung

Runtime: 105 minutes

Genre: Romance, Fantasy

Release Year: 2000

Il Mare is a romantic fantasy film about two people who communicate through a mysterious mailbox at a lakeside house, despite living two years apart. As they exchange letters, they form a deep bond and attempt to bridge the time gap that separates them.

Advertisement

9. Young Gun in the Time

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Oh Dal Su, Lee Yeon Hee

Director: Oh Young Doo

Runtime: 95 minutes

Genre: Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action

Release Year: 2012

The plot follows the story of a private detective named Young Gun who stumbles upon a bizarre case involving a time traveler. As he delves deeper into the mystery, he discovers a strange device that allows him to travel in time. Along with thriller and mystery, the movies consist of comedic moments that make the watch worthwhile.

ALSO READ: 10 Most shipped K-pop idols: BTS’ Jungkook and BLACKPINK’s Lisa, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and SOMI and more