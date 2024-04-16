Top 10 Most Viewed Players on NBA Social for 2023-24 Season Ft. LeBron James, Steph Curry, and More
Meet the elite 10 NBA players who TOTALLY owned NBA social platforms in the 2023-2024 season. Find out if your favorite NBA star made it to the list!
The NBA tracks how many people watch and interact with NBA players online. This includes the NBA's official accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, plus the players' social media pages. Here's a breakdown of the most popular NBA players on social media for the 2023-24 season, according to the NBA itself (NBA.com).
1. LeBron James
Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Viewership: 1.9 Billion Views
There’s no second-guessing about LeBron James. He is often compared to Michael Jordan. The King is the king of online viewership too! Tons of fans love watching him play.
2. Stephen Curry
Team: Golden State Warriors
Viewership: 1.7 Billion Views
Four-time NBA champion, Stephen Curry also draws high viewership. Everyone loves his amazing three-pointers and ball-handling skills.
3. Victor Wembanyama
Team: San Antonio Spurs
Viewership: 1.3 Billion Views
Victor Wembanyama created a lot of hype among NBA fans in his rookie year with the San Antonio Spurs. This rookie is a giant with amazing talent which makes him a big hit online.
4. Luka Doncic
Team: Dallas Mavericks
Viewership: 1.2 Billion Views
Luka Doncic is a fan-favorite. His passing and clutch plays make him fun to watch.
5. Kyrie Irving
Team: Dallas Mavericks
Viewership: 662 Million Views
Irving's fancy moves and outspoken personality keep him in the spotlight, be it good or bad.
6. Nikola Jokić
Team: Denver Nuggets
Viewership: 618 Million Views
The reigning MVP makes great plays and throws incredible passes and, thus, attracts high viewership.
7. Anthony Edwards
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Viewership: 569 Million Views
With crazy dunks and improving skills, Anthony Edwards is a favorite among younger fans.
8.Giannis Antetokounmpo
Team: Milwaukee Bucks
Viewership: 558 Million Views
The "Greek Freak" is known for powerful dunks and dominating NBA games.
9. Jayson Tatum
Team: Boston Celtics
Viewership: 504 Million Views
Clutch performances and a smooth offensive game make Tatum a fan-favorite in Boston.
10. Kevin Durant
Team: Phoenix Suns
Viewership: 476 Million Views
Even with injuries, fans love watching Kevin Durant score tons of points.
Which Players From the Top 10 Most Viewed List on NBA Social for the 2023-24 Season Made it to the Playoffs?
The NBA stars who secured a spot in the playoffs based on their teams are:
-LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)
-Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
-Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)
-Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)
-Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)
-Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
-Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)