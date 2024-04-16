Top 10 Most Viewed Players on NBA Social for 2023-24 Season Ft. LeBron James, Steph Curry, and More

Meet the elite 10 NBA players who TOTALLY owned NBA social platforms in the 2023-2024 season. Find out if your favorite NBA star made it to the list!

Oindrila Chowdhury
Written by Oindrila Chowdhury , Writer
Published on Apr 16, 2024 | 04:49 PM IST | 3.8K
Getty Images
Who are the NBA MVPs of social media? Check out!

The NBA tracks how many people watch and interact with NBA players online. This includes the NBA's official accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, plus the players' social media pages. Here's a breakdown of the most popular NBA players on social media for the 2023-24 season, according to the NBA itself (NBA.com).

1. LeBron James 

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Viewership: 1.9 Billion Views

There’s no second-guessing about LeBron James. He is often compared to Michael Jordan. The King is the king of online viewership too! Tons of fans love watching him play.

 

2. Stephen Curry 

Team: Golden State Warriors

Viewership: 1.7 Billion Views

Four-time NBA champion, Stephen Curry also draws high viewership. Everyone loves his amazing three-pointers and ball-handling skills.

 

3. Victor Wembanyama 

Team: San Antonio Spurs

Viewership: 1.3 Billion Views

Victor Wembanyama created a lot of hype among NBA fans in his rookie year with the San Antonio Spurs. This rookie is a giant with amazing talent which makes him a big hit online.

4. Luka Doncic 

Team: Dallas Mavericks

Viewership: 1.2 Billion Views

Luka Doncic is a fan-favorite. His passing and clutch plays make him fun to watch.

 

5. Kyrie Irving 

Team: Dallas Mavericks

Viewership: 662 Million Views

Irving's fancy moves and outspoken personality keep him in the spotlight, be it good or bad.

 

6. Nikola Jokić 

Team: Denver Nuggets

Viewership: 618 Million Views

The reigning MVP makes great plays and throws incredible passes and, thus, attracts high viewership.

 

7. Anthony Edwards 

Team: Minnesota Timberwolves

Viewership: 569 Million Views

With crazy dunks and improving skills, Anthony Edwards is a favorite among younger fans.

 

8.Giannis Antetokounmpo 

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

Viewership: 558 Million Views

The "Greek Freak" is known for powerful dunks and dominating NBA games.

 

9. Jayson Tatum 

Team: Boston Celtics

Viewership: 504 Million Views

Clutch performances and a smooth offensive game make Tatum a fan-favorite in Boston.

 

10. Kevin Durant 

Team: Phoenix Suns

Viewership: 476 Million Views

Even with injuries, fans love watching Kevin Durant score tons of points.

Which Players From the Top 10 Most Viewed List on NBA Social for the 2023-24 Season Made it to the Playoffs?

The NBA stars who secured a spot in the playoffs based on their teams are:

-LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

-Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

-Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

-Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

-Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

-Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

-Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)

 

 

