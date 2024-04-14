Top 5 WWE WrestleMania Main Events Ranked

WrestleMania’s last match, also known as the main event, is the most important match of the year. It is every superstar’s dream to be part of the iconic WrestleMania main event. The build-up to these main events has always been top-notch, led by emotional storytelling over the weeks.

So, here we bring you the top five best WrestleMania main events:

5. The Rock vs Stone Cold (WrestleMania 17)

The Rock and Stone Cold’s rivalry has been one of the best from the attitude era of the WWE. Together the two have been part of three WrestleMania appearances.

However, it is the WrestleMania 17 main event that stands out as the best one. Stone Cold’s iconic heel turn in the match was the crowd attraction. It marked the beginning of the new era in WWE that saw the heel face of Stone Cold. The Rock was beaten by Stone Cold as he aligned with Vince McMahon.

The storyline between the two was such a huge success that it led the two of them to be part of two more WrestleManias; 18 and 19. In this, Austin won the first two bouts against The Rock while The Brahma Bull won the last and final encounter at WrestleMania 19.

4. Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns Vs. Seth Rollins (WWE WrestleMania 31)

Who can forget the iconic Money In the Bank cash-in at WrestleMania 31 by Seth Rollins? It was expected that Roman Reigns would finally beat Brock Lesnar to win the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

However, a one-on-one match had turned into a triple threat one, when Rollins emerged from nowhere in the final minutes of the main event. It was even rumored that the last-minute changes in the match were revealed to the three wrestlers by former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, thirty minutes before the match.

Rollins walked out with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship as an embittered crowd looked on.



3. Undertaker vs Shawn Michales WrestleMania 26 (Career vs Streak)

This was the clash of two iconic figures that culminated in a powerful spectacle that left the audience in awe. The ultimate showdown between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, famously known as 'Mr. WrestleMania,' exceeded all expectations.

What truly entertained the fans was the anticipation leading up to this epic encounter, fueled by Michaels' relentless pursuit of a rematch following his defeat at WrestleMania 26 against The Undertaker. As The Deadman declined to grant another opportunity, Michaels grew increasingly restless. In a desperate attempt, he intervened in the Elimination Chamber match, causing The Phenom to lose the World Heavyweight Championship.

And then finally Undertaker decided to face Shawn Michales in a career vs streak stipulation match. He defeated Shawn Michales once again, and hence Mr. WrestleMania’s in-ring career came to an end.

2. Daniel Bryan vs Batista vs Randy Orton (WrestleMania 30)

Daniel Bryan entered the match as the clear underdog, with Batista and Randy Orton completely dominating the entire sequence. However, Bryan defied all odds and achieved a remarkable victory by making Batista tap out in the final minute of the match.

The main reason why this particular main event will be remembered as one of the greatest in WrestleMania history is solely due to the overwhelming response Bryan received from the crowd following his triumph. While the fans had witnessed Eddie Guerrero winning the WWE Championship, Chris Benoit and Randy Orton receiving ecstatic reactions from the audience, what Daniel Bryan experienced was truly unparalleled.

To put it simply, Bryan was exactly what Cody Rhodes is today. Both of them were less pushed by WWE, and more by the WWE Universe itself.



1. Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns (WrestleMania 40)

This historic match between The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes and the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns would go down as the best main event in WrestleMania’s history.

With surprising appearances from WWE legends like The Rock, John Cena, and The Undertaker, the match was no less than a cinematic gem in the last few minutes. Cody Rhodes was denied a win at WrestleMania 39, leaving his fan base frowning at WWE’s booking.

Then Cody was understood to have moved into some other storyline. But when he won the Royal Rumble 2024, things started to look different for the fans. And the unthinkable happened when the fans went against The Rock facing Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

In short, this was a main event match that the WWE Universe had forced the company to book. Cody Rhodes at last, finished his story, thus fulfilling his father Dusty Rhodes's dream. He was acknowledged by several wrestlers backstage and even someone like CM Punk was there to support him. The night was emotional and revering for the fans. And this is why, this would be the number 1 main event in the history of WWE.