Travis Kelce SUPPORTS Jason Kelce After Retired Center Gets Trolled by Eagles Mates During a Golf Game

The Kelce brothers are among the most famous NFL siblings of this era. The two never miss a chance to support each other. A video of Jason Kelce is going viral on the internet, where he is getting trolled by his former teammates from the Eagles as Jason takes a golf shot. Travis stood out to support his brother.

How Did Travis Kelce Support Jason Kelce?

Jason Kelce's video of himself playing golf with his Eagles teammates is going viral. The most entertaining part of the video is the Eagles mates taking sarcastic trolling shots at the retired Center. "Kelce, how do you handle a little s***-talking?" Allen had said, as seen in the video, to Jason.

"I don't know. I didn't think it was going to happen, but now I am," Jason replied. Allen said, pulling Jason's leg, "I'm more of a fan of your brother anyway." Note that it's friendly trolling between two teammates. "Join the club," Jason said in response.

"At least I'm better looking." Before Jason took the swing, Allen finished the troll session with "Better dancer!" Green Light with Chris Long uploaded the video to social media, and it came across Jason's brother Travis.

Travis Kelce supported Jason Kelce, commenting, "Sexiest man on the planet!!" on the Instagram post. When someone is trolling Jason, there's no way Travis will stand back and do nothing. Anyway, Travis is right here. Jason was in People's list of Sexiest Man of the Year so the comment makes total sense.

Talking about Jason Kelce, Taylor Swift reportedly included his viral shirtless moment during the Chiefs AFC Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills earlier this year in his The Alchemy song from TTPD Album. After all, she was there when the viral incident happened.