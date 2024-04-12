Travis Kelce to Attend Selena Gomez’s BF Benny Blanco’s SECRET Coachella Party With Taylor Swift?

Coachella is kicking right at the door and almost every celebrity is preparing to either perform or attend. It is about to take place on Saturday at 10 p.m. and might go on till 4 a.m. Among the bustle of the event, producer Benny, who is a regular fixture at Coachella, is organizing another event.

Benny is about to host a VIP after-party during the highly anticipated event. All the A-listed celebrities are going to attend it. Including his girlfriend and pop singer Selena Gomez, along with her best friend Taylor Swift. And if Swift is there, NFL star Travis Klece will be there to shake his legs too.

Kelce's Coachella Plans with Swift & Gomez's BF?

The secret party is about to happen on Saturday night. It is going to contrast with more publicized events like the Neon Carnival and Desert Nights by TAO Group Hospitality. According to The Sun, an insider said that the after-party is to be held at a luxurious $2 million residence in the Coachella area. The atmosphere is promised to be intimate and away from the festival’s crowd.

While Klece and Swift are expected to attend Coachella, they have opted for privacy during their stay. This will secure their accommodation and all the facilities of being exclusive members at The Madison Club. The villa is going to offer them a five-bed and five-bath home in the Coachella area, which cost about $2 million.

Will Kelce and Benny build a bromance?

Kelce is about to attend Coachella with Swift and her friends, including fellow artist Lana Del Rey. Recently, Kelce has already been in the spotlight for alleged rumors about his engagement. Fans on one side are going crazy about this news, but at the same time, he is getting a lot of backlash for his actions in Cincinnati. He splashed and drank beer right before receiving his graduation degree.

Swift's album is going to be released on Coachella's second weekend. Fans are now hoping to see how Benny and Kelece get along with each other. Will they become best pals like their girls, or could the scene be different?